Conor Daly reveals step-dad Doug Boles kept his IndyCar President announcement a secret - "He called me 10 minutes before"

Recently, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles was appointed as the president of IndyCar. He also happens to be Conor Daly's step-dad. Feeling this might create speculation down the line in his IndyCar career, Daly has revealed how Boles only called him 10 minutes before the announcement went live.

Boles was appointed by the Penske Entertainment Corporation to succeed Jay Frye in the presidency. Subsequently, after taking up the new set of roles and responsibilities, he was visibly excited about fulfilling the added obligations.

On the other hand, Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly also races in the series that his step-dad will be governing. This might portray a conflict of interest situation that might have led people to think that the 33-year-old has an edge over his rivals.

However, Daly squashed such speculations by revealing how his step-dad hid the announcement from him till 10 minutes before the information was released to the public. He said on his podcast:

"Doug Boles is my step-dad so, you know this gives the haters a lot of fuel because they're going to be like 'oh anything that I do is definitely Doug's doing something'. Doug is the smartest person and loves his job so much that I actually feel like I might get less information, I didn't know about this until the announcement came out."

"So, if you think I'm out here like learning information, Doug tried to call me to tell me about 10 minutes before this release went out, I was on a call with other people and I couldn't take it. So, Doug is the most professional in the way he handles things." (4:10 onwards)

Conor Daly and Juncos Hollinger Racing have a long history with each other as the driver and the team worked together in the Star Mazda championship in 2009 and paired together for the tail end of the 2024 season.

Conor Daly looks forward to stint with Juncos Hollinger Racing

Conor Daly at the IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ahead of the 2025 season, Daly was confirmed as part of the 2025 driver lineup for Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR). He has raced for 10 full-time teams in his vast career with his last venture being enough for JHR to hire him for a full-time drive in 2025.

Sharing his thoughts on securing a drive for JHR, Conor Daly said (via WTHR):

"Well, obviously at the end of last year, it was so fun to be with this team. And, you know, just to get the last month of the season and it all kind of happened by surprise. But it went so well and it was our goal of the offseason to make this happen again from a full-time standpoint. So, it was a lot of work still is a lot of work, you know, pulling all the partnerships together to make this happen from a financial standpoint."

The 2025 IndyCar season will break covers in a few weeks at St. Petersburg on March 2.

