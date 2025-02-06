Felix Rosenqvist's wife reacts to "heartbreaking" mass shooting in Sweden school

IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist's wife reacted to the Sweden School shooting incident and offered sympathy and empathy to the ones affected by the tragic event on her Instagram on February 5, 2025. Emille Rosenqvist uploaded two stories as she expressed her ‘heartbroken’ state following the incident.

A gunman entered an adult learning center in Sweden on the afternoon of February 4, 2025, and opened fire, killing at least 11 people, and injuring many more. The tragic incident took place at Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden, which is west of the country's capital Stockholm.

Emille's first story featured a picture of Gustav Adolfs Torg, a town square located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The image featured the Swedish flags flying high as Emille detailed her heartbroken state via the caption of the story which read:

“A heartbreaking day in Sweden❤️‍🩹”

The next story uploaded by her was a New York Times post on Instagram about the Sweden School shooting that detailed that the death count had reached 10. Felix Rosenqvist's wife’s caption for the post shared by her was a wilting rose emoji “🥀”.

The death toll of 11 includes the Gunman, who reportedly shot himself after the massacre in the school. The sources identified the gunman as a 35-year-old male, believed to be a local of Orebro. As per the reports, the shooter had been unemployed for close to a decade.

According to Swedish media, the gunman was named Rickard Andersson, who had been previously enrolled in multiple classes at the school where the tragic incident took place. The law enforcement suggested that the man acted by himself and that he did not belong to any terror group or gang.

Felix Rosenqvist and his wife Emille are Swedish nationals and expressed empathy regarding the tragic incident in their home country. Felix currently drives for Meyer Shank Racing in the IndyCar series.

Felix Rosenqvist's fellow IndyCar countryman reacted to Sweden School shooting

Felix Rosenqvist and Marcus Ericsson are two Swedish drivers who shared the same tarmac during the IndyCar season. Ericsson, who drives for Andretti Global, also came out after the Sweden School shooting incident and reacted to the tragic incident by uploading a tweet on social media platform X. His tweet read:

“Örebro ❤️ thinking about my hometown and all those affected right now 💔💔”

Marcus Ericsson was born in Orebro, Sweden, and was deeply affected by the school shooting in his hometown. The Swedish Prime Minister also tweeted about the tragic incident, as his tweet read:

“Sweden mourns the victims of the school attack in Örebro yesterday. The empathy and kindness shown by people here in Sweden and across the globe will help us through this dark period. Thank you all.”

The police continue their search and rescue operations as they look for the victims. The death toll can yet increase as multiple people were injured and have been hospitalized.

