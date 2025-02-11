Graham Rahal spends picture-perfect day with 'girl squad' ft. wife Courtney Force

IndyCar drivers have been enjoying their vacations by traveling worldwide and Graham Rahal is no exception. The 36-year-old has ventured to the mountains, Hollywood, and other places over the past few weeks. Moreover, the Orange County Zoo was also a part of the list as Rahal shared a story on his Instagram with his "girl squad".

Rahal and Courtney Force are one of the renowned couples in the world of motorsports. The pair tied the knot in 2015 and became parents five years later with the birth of Harlan Ann Rahal.

The couple welcomed another kid two years later in the form of Tinley Leighton Rahal and since then the family has been spending time together. Recently, they shared their experience from their trip to Park City, Utah and now went to the Orange County Zoo, where Graham Rahal posted a story about the time he spent with his family, and wrote (via Instagram/@GrahamRahal):

"Had such a wonderful time with my girls yesterday. OC Zoo, train ride, afternoon walks. Love me, girl squad."

Graham Rahal's Instagram Story featuring wife Courtney Force and daughters | Source: Instagram

While the family has been traveling around the United States, the IndyCar driver is gearing up for the 2025 season after a forgettable 2024 campaign.

Graham Rahal makes an analogy to convey how luck has not been on his side in racing

Graham Rahal at the NTT INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Rahal has been on a winless streak for over seven years. Moreover, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan squad has not been the best on the IndyCar field for a considerable amount of time.

This lack of results came to light last year as Graham Rahal finished 18th in the Drivers' standings. However, the 36-year-old has a different perspective on his performance. He explained how luck has not been on his side for years by making an analogy to baseball. He said (via IndyCar):

"The difference is how luck plays a role. In the middle of a baseball inning, you don’t get a yellow flag. That’s just the truth. In racing, some people get all the luck, and some people get none. That’s a real thing. You’ve got to not only pitch a perfect game in racing, but you’ve got to also have Lady Luck on your side in every regard, and it’s not an easy thing to have. I can’t say I’ve had any luck since 2015."

Rahal further added:

"I genuinely feel like on Sundays, I’m one of the best drivers out here. I really feel like when it comes to race day, there are not many drivers that can put a whole race together like I can. Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of near-misses, and that’s a major frustration when it continuously bounces the wrong direction."

The 36-year-old's best performance in a season came in 2015 when he finished fourth. He will be hoping to return to the same form this year.

