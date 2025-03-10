Indy 500 winner's home gets $960,000 price tag for resale

Former IndyCar driver and Indy 500 winner Joe Dawson’s house has been put up for sale by current owner Anthony Steele. The house was bought by the managing partner of Steele Investments in 2023, and renovations have concluded, with the owner putting a price tag of $960,000.

Anthony Steele bought the house from the previous owner in November 2023 as an investment. However, at the time of the sale, neither Anthony nor the then-owner knew that the house belonged to the Indy 500 winner Dawson. After multiple discussions, the two parties agreed to settle at a price tag of $165,000.

Steele would only come to know about the first owner of the house, i.e., Dawson, when photographer Michelle Pemberton and IndyCar president Doug Boles would show up at the property in February 2024. The house was built and completed in 1910 and was reportedly the first place visited by Dawson after the Indy 500 win.

“At that point, we had no knowledge that the house had belonged to Joe Dawson. I don't think (the seller) had any knowledge either, because I don't think he would have sold it for that price,” said Steele (via IndyStar)

“So we went in there, gutted the house down to the studs and tried to put a new product together while saving some of the memories and history of the house to its original form,” he added while speaking about the renovation plan.

Dawson won the 1912 Indy 500, which was only the second running of the greatest spectacle in racing. The American only raced 18 IndyCar races for five years. The 1914 Indy 500 was Dawson’s last race in the American open-wheel racing series.

Josef Newgarden on the possibility of becoming the first driver to accomplish Indy 500 three-peat

Josef Newgarden waited over a decade before winning his first Indy 500 in 2023. However, the Team Penske driver wouldn't have to wait too long for his second win, as he crossed the chequered flag in P1 at the 2024 race, overtaking Pato O'Ward in the final laps.

Newgarden became the first driver in over two decades to win back-to-back Indy 500s after Helio Castroneves accomplished the same in the early 2000s. The American will have a chance to accomplish the first three-peat at the Indy 500 in 2025. Speaking about the possibility, he said (via IndyCar)

“I’m not shy to talk about (the possibility) because there is a chance to win it three years in a row. Talking about it isn’t going to change (anything) in what we do – we’re there to win. We know the process we have to go (through). I think Helio (Castroneves) said it perfectly: If it’s meant to be it’s meant to be, and I think that’s how it is,” Newgarden told IndyCar.

The 2025 Indy 500 will be the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing and will be held on May 25.

