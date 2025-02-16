IndyCar driver Conor Daly and his girlfriend celebrate Valentine’s Day by twinning classy, all-black attire

Conor Daly, the IndyCar racing driver, has a decent fan following in America. He's been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in the country since 2013 and with Valentine's Day being celebrated all over the globe yesterday, Daly's girlfriend Amymarie Gaertner, has been amassing immense traction on the web.

On 14th February 2025, the world celebrated Valentine's Day and the same was the case for Conor Daly and Amymarie Gaertner. Moreover, to make the occasion memorable, the duo twined in all-black attire, the pictures of which were shared by Gaertner on her Instagram stories.

Moreover, she even came up with a crafty caption that simply said:

"VALENTINE!"

Conor Daly and Amymarie Gaertner - Instagram/@amymarie

The 33-year-old Daly has tried his hands at various American motorsports categories. Other than competing in IndyCar, he has also previously tried his hands at the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.

Conor Daly brings Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson on the Speed Street podcast

While Conor Daly's girlfriend came up with a wholesome post on Valentine's Day, the former recently managed to get Marcus Ericsson on the Speed Street podcast. During the same, Daly asked the latter to shed light on life after winning the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

Ericsson talked about it in detail and added the following:

"Everyone told me, you know if you were to win the 500, it's a life-changing thing and I agree with that. I mean afterward, it was pretty flat out, you win the 500, and then like three days later you're in Detroit driving the race there, which was like surreal. One of the coolest things for me as well was that I got to bring the Borg-Warner trophy to Sweden." Ericsson said.

Marcus Ericsson will race for Andretti Global in the 2025 IndyCar season. Conor Daly, on his end, will be seen leading the Indiana, Indianapolis-based Juncos Hollinger Racing with Sting Ray Robb as his teammate.

In the 2024 season, the former managed a 26th-place finish in the overall standings with 119 points to his name. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he secured a solitary top-five finish and three top-ten finishes.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Juncos Hollinger Racing has paused its Indy NXT operation and is determined to focus more on the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. Considering this, several eyes will be glued on Daly and Sting Ray Robb from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (from 28th February to March 2nd). The former is more experienced (115 race starts over 11 years) in comparison to Ray Bob who has only started in 34 races so far.

