IndyCar insider explains whether five-time Indy 500 winner Andretti Global is back in contention for the Borg-Warner Trophy

While the two-time defending victor, Josef Newgarden, is the favorite going into the race, IndyCar insider Nathan Brown believes five-time winner team Andretti Global is back in contention. The Greatest Spectacle of Racing, i.e., The Indy 500, is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th.

34 drivers participating in the Indy 500 participated in the two-day open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to taste the high-octane results of the new hybrid package for the race.

According to Brown's analysis, for the first time since Marco Andretti claimed pole position at the Indianapolis 500 five years ago, there is a renewed sense of optimism surrounding Andretti Global. The team may finally emerge as a top contender for the race.

Though Andretti Global has shown a competitive pace in recent years, key moments have hindered their results at the Indy 500. Two of the team's drivers have come close to having a solid result in the race but met with an unfortunate end. Last year, Colton Herta was running in second when he crashed out, and in 2023, Kyle Kirkwood was in seventh place when he was collected in Felix Rosenqvist’s incident.

"Kirkwood’s comments Thursday evening, after his No. 27 Honda finished with the fastest four-lap average in high boost and second-fastest in the test’s final session, were resoundingly confident, while all three of his Andretti Global teammates spent notable time in the top one-third of the timing sheets across the two days." [via Indystar]

"It appeared last year that the team had finally turned a corner in its oval performance and execution — Kirkwood took pole at the Nashville Superspeedway season finale, with Herta winning — and this week’s snapshot only hints that that upswing has continued, headed toward the first oval race of the year," he added

The team's entry list for the 109th edition of the Indy 500 includes four cars of Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Marcus Ericsson, and Marco Andretti.

Andretti driver Kyle Kirkwood calls out IndyCar rivals after IMS Indy 500 Test

AUTO: JUN 22 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Winner of the third round of the NTT IndyCar Series held at Long Beach, Kyle Kirkwood, recently detailed the challenges of getting a clear lap during the Indy 500 open test.

The Andretti Global star pointed at rival teams and drivers for the obstruction and called them out for exhibiting unsportsmanlike behavior at the Speedway. The two-day open test, which was divided into multiple sessions, included boost sessions mimicking the qualifying run and the open one for the race run. Many drivers were unable to get a clear lap in the boost session, which led to Kyle Kirkwood's remarks.

“Yeah, I mean, sometimes we don't know what people are thinking out there, if I'm being honest. Cars go out. There's no cars on track. There goes one guy right in front of the next,” said Kirkwood

“Some people aren't thinking. I don't know if they do it on purpose or they generally don't know. It can get very annoying. We actually had clean runs. Watching it out there, doesn't seem very sportsmanlike,” added Kyle Kirkwood

Kyle Kirkwood is currently second in the championship with 108 points, i.e., 34 points behind Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou.

