IndyCar legend Chip Ganassi excitedly reacts as Mikaela Shiffrin conquers 100th Skiing World Cup

Mikaela Shiffrin recently clinched her 100th World Cup victory, and Chip Ganassi celebrated the achievement by making a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The 29-year-old skier won the slalom held at Sestriere in Italy, etching her name in the history books.

Shiffrin finished the slalom six-tenths faster than her nearest rival and became a centurion in World Cup wins. This erupted in a massive celebration in the US to commemorate her achievement and Chip Ganassi Racing owner, Chip Ganassi joined in.

The 66-year-old took to his X in celebration of the Colorado-native's feat, writing:

"Congratulations @MikaelaShiffrin 100 World Cup Wins!!! You are a Legend. Thank you for what you do for skiing and ski racing!"

On the racing side, Chip Ganassi Racing is one of the most successful teams in the history of IndyCar but has been worsely affected by the charter system.

Chip Ganassi opens up on the charter system

Chip Ganassi at the 106th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The Indiana-based team has fielded four consistent racecars since 2021 and upped this tally to five cars last year. However, with the charter system enacted for the 2025 season, CGR has been limited to three charters.

While this may appear as a downgrade for the team, Ganassi does not think in the same tandem, as he said (via Motorsport.com):

"We're just going to have three entries (next season), I think the charter thing is happening and it's as advertised, so I'm happy. It's a really good thing. And it's going to add value to every team. Granted it's not the size of the NASCAR charter guarantee. But it’s a hell of a start. It’s a hell of a running start. So, I think it’s a great thing. We have some quality people we want to keep around and we want to win races.

Moreover, the 66-year-old has prior experience with the NASCAR charter system and was in favor of the same being introduced to IndyCar, as he added:

"Every single question that everybody in the IndyCar paddock has had about charter systems is like a repeat of 10 years ago when they did NASCAR charters. You feel like just saying to somebody, ‘Don’t worry about that. This is what will happen.’ It’s just a carbon copy. They are all valid questions. It’s not like they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re all questions anyone with a modicum of business acumen would ask. But the net positive is just incredible."

CGR's Alex Palou is the reigning IndyCar champion. The Spaniard has won three championships with the team and is setting his eyes upon winning his fourth title. However, a hoard of drivers can win the 2025 title, which can increase the stakes of the championship tremendously.

