IndyCar's latest signing shares 3-word story on IG as he gets ready for St. Petersburg

Fox Sports lead IndyCar commentator Will Buxton recently shared an image of himself on a plane traveling to St. Petersburg, Florida for the 2025 season opener. It will be Buxton's 'debut' for Fox Sports after making a move over to America to join Fox's commentary team for the upcoming season.

Will Buxton first started working in motorsports as a staff writer for the official F1 magazine in 2002, before moving over to working for the GP2 series (now known as F2). He then joined Fox Sports' coverage of F1 in 2012 as a pit-lane reporter and moved over to NBC in the same role when they took over the broadcasting rights for the sport in 2013. During this period, the Briton also joined the network's IndyCar coverage until 2017.

After having spent four years as the host for F1TV since 2018, Buxton has now permanently moved over to America to cover the 2025 IndyCar season. As the season begins on the streets of St. Petersburg, with practice starting as early as February 28, that is where IndyCar's new voice is also headed.

The 44-year-old shared an image of himself, en route to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the first race of the season. He wrote along with the image:

"Time to fly"

Will Buxton's story - Source: via @wbuxtonofficial on Instagram

Buxton also shared the song "Up In The Sky" by famous British rock band Oasis, along with the selfie on his story.

Fox Sports gained exclusive broadcasting rights for the IndyCar season in 2025 after NBC's contract ended following the conclusion of the 2024 season. Fox announced that Buxton will lead the commentary team, alongside former IndyCar drivers James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell, both of whom will be joining from NBC.

Buxton, who is also a New York Times best-selling author, is most popularly known as the face of F1TV and also for appearing on Netflix's Drive to Survive docu-series as a pundit.

IndyCar is "the greatest racing on earth", claims Will Buxton

IndyCar commentator Will Buxton posing for photos with fans - Japanese Grand Prix, 2024 - Source: Getty

Will Buxton made a bold claim suggesting that IndyCar is the best-kept secret in motorsports and that it is simply the greatest racing on earth. The Briton also claimed that all people working in motorsports echo his sentiments about the sport.

Buxton, along with his new commentary partners, James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell, appeared for a press meet on Tuesday and the Briton made a big claim that there is no form of motorsport greater than IndyCar.

He also went on to say that every person in motorsports believes this but does not say it on the record. He said:

"I think IndyCar is motorsports’ best-kept secret, and that’s because nobody in any paddock anywhere in the world will admit what they know to be the truth, which is that IndyCar is the greatest racing on earth." [via SB Nation]

"Everyone knows the greatest form of racing in motorsport is IndyCar, but they can’t ever go on the record about it because they’d be down-talking their own championship,” he added.

Will Buxton has certainly made an impression within the IndyCar community already, with many fans and drivers appreciating his unique style of analysis during the pre-season.

