IndyCar vs NHRA controversy heats up: FOX told to uphold "journalistic integrity" and retract "false" tagline

The controversy of FOX Sports branding IndyCar as the 'Fastest Racing on Earth' has intensified. The saga started when NHRA team owner and Funny Car driver Bob Tasca called out FOX for being a "fake news network" for giving IndyCar the tagline.

Tasca claimed that NHRA should have that tagline because of the ability of drag racing cars to touch speeds of 340 mph in short-burst racing. His comments caused a stir on social media with fans and entities chipping in with their takes. While IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin shrugged off Tasca's aggressive take, Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood served a counter-argument in response.

On Wednesday, Funny Car driver Alexis Dejoria, one of the world's richest female athletes, expressed her stance in this debate. She shared an Instagram post in support of her NHRA rival Bob Tasca, stating:

"I stand with @tasca3 in emphasizing the unparalleled speeds and thrill that @nhra drag racing offers. Our machines surpass 340 mph, showcasing the true essence of the 'fastest racing on earth.'"

She then asked FOX, which also broadcasts NHRA's racing season, to acknowledge their mistake and retract the tagline.

"It's crucial for media outlets to recognize and accurately represent the unique attributes of each motorsport discipline, ensuring that fans receive a genuine portrayal of what we bring to the track. In the spirit of team mentality and journalistic integrity, we respectfully request that @foxsports issue a retraction of this categorically false statement," Dejoria stated.

IndyCar analyst James Hinchcliffe calls out Bob Tasca for "aggressive" comments towards FOX

James Hinchcliffe at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Practice - Source: Getty

Bob Tasca made his critical comment against FOX during the NHRA race weekend in Gainsville, Florida. Between two runs, he gave an interview, saying:

"I should be talking about that run right now, but really, to me, I gotta call Fox Sports (out). All winter long we heard about the fastest motor sports on the planet. And I was a little confused because I didn't see (my car). And the truth is, it's an insult to the fans and to the drivers for Fox to go on TV and say that the fastest motor sports in the world is IndyCar. Come on, now. I didn't think it was fake news network on Fox."

Tasca's comment referred to his record for the highest top speed in a Funny Car i.e.341.8 mph, which he attained during qualifying for the PRO Superstar shootout in Bradenton, Florida in February 2024.

Former IndyCar driver and now-FOX analyst James Hinchcliffe addressed these comments on his 'Off Track with Hinch and Rossi' podcast.

"It's very aggressive. Like he's taking this very personally. It's like it was a direct shot at him and his credibility as a member of the motorsports community," he said [2:30 onwards].

Though Hinchcliffe agreed with Tasca's point about NHRA cars going faster than Indy cars, he highlighted the obvious differences between the two and explained how the tagline referred to circuit racing in particular. "Maybe just let it slide" was his conclusive statement.

IndyCar will continue its season with the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix from March 21 to 23. With this controversy picking pace, FOX will probably address the matter by then.

