“It’s a huge undertaking”: Chevrolet IndyCar’s Rob Buckner opens up on taking on new role

Chevrolet IndyCar's program manager Rob Buckner is set to take on the role of Senior Manager GM Motorsports Propulsion Program Team later this year. In a recent interview, Buckner reflected on this upcoming shift.

For over a decade, Buckner has been a key figure in Chevrolet’s IndyCar program, playing a key role in the manufacturer’s success on the track. However, as General Motors continues expanding its motorsports portfolio, Buckner is set to take a more prominent role in Chevrolet.

With Russ O’Blenes being promoted to lead the Cadillac Formula 1 motor program, Buckner has been chosen to step in and continue his predecessor’s work. His new role will involve overseeing GM’s engine programs across multiple disciplines, including IndyCar, NASCAR and IMSA.

Speaking about this new role in a recent interview with RACER, Buckner described how his journey with GM started and how honored he feels to take on this challenge. He said:

“I joined GM directly out of college in 2010 in product development..., and I thought life could get no better than that. And then an opportunity come up to drive over to Wixom... and meet Russ O’Blenes. And that was a turning point in my life."

Rob Buckner also acknowledged the weight of the responsibility and the massive shoes he is now set to fill. Talking about the legacy of Russ O'Blenes, he added:

"So now, to be able to try to fill some of Russ’s shoes, all these years later? I talked to him about it the other day – I’m like, ‘Can you imagine if someone would have told us you’re going to go run an F1 engine program in 10-12 years, and I’m going to be trying to fill your shoes?’ Because no one works harder than Russ, so it’s a huge undertaking. And it’s a big responsibility that I’m honored to take on."

Why is Rob Buckner taking a hiatus from his current Chevrolet role?

While Rob Buckner is preparing for his transition into this new role, he is set to take a short break from his current Chevrolet responsibilities. The hiatus comes as Buckner and his wife are expecting their first child at the end of May 2025.

Buckner will step away following the IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park. He shared his thoughts on the timing, telling RACER:

"It’s great timing for me, personally and professionally. The pressure is real to elevate every program and see how we can continue winning. I’ve never done sports car racing, so that’s an entirely new world to me, which is exciting. It’s just learning – learning new people, teams, race regulations."

Despite stepping into a broader role, Rob Buckner emphasized that IndyCar remains close to his heart. He added:

"At the same time, I absolutely love IndyCar and our race team. This group is really special. I’ve been an IndyCar paddock for 10 years, and I’ll miss it, but luckily, I still get to be involved – just in a slightly different role."

Last season was a major success for Chevrolet in terms of on-track success. The manufacturer emerged victorious in the Indianapolis 500 with Josef Newgarden at the helm. Beyond that, Chevy won 11 races in total, alongwith 8 pole wins and 28 podium finishes.

