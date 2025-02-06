"It's a very passionate fan base": Conor Daly urges IndyCar to start racing in this South American country

Conor Daly has a wealth of experience when it comes to IndyCar. He has been competing in the sport since 2013 and with the 2025 season just around the corner, he recently revealed a South American country where he'd like to see an IndyCar event.

IndyCar has been steadily rising in terms of popularity. It's the highest class of open-wheel racing in the US, and Daly believes taking the sport to a country like Argentina would do a lot of good. The 33-year-old has been left specifically impressed with the passion of the fans in the nation.

In line with this, he had an in-detail conversation with Motorsport and said the following:

"Honestly, there's a lot of passion from the Argentinian fan base, no matter what it is — whether it's Formula 1, IndyCar, soccer, any sport, right? You can definitely see it. And I think I've been on both ends, of support and then a lot of not support, which has been tough. Racing is a ruthless business," Daly said.

Conor Daly is a Juncos Hollinger Racing driver in IndyCar and is a popular name in the sport. The 33-year-old is yet to amass a Grand Prix win but has secured two podiums and one pole position.

Conor Daly open to once again trying his hands at NASCAR Xfinity series

Conor Daly is a versatile racer, having competed in various motorsports categories, From the IndyCar series, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, he has done it all.

During his exclusive interview with Motorsport, he was asked about which racing series he'd like to go back to in NASCAR; his response was as follows.

"I mean, I would love to give a full season of the NASCAR Xfinity Series a shot — but it has to be with the right team. I've been in the worst possible situations in NASCAR, and it's definitely not fun to be in those situations. But it seemed like the Sam Hunt Racing team that I was with last year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we got in and competed and qualified well, raced at the front. And when you have a chance to run with a competitive team, that's really cool," Conor Daly added.

Daly has so far competed in only three NASCAR Xfinity races. His debut race was the 2018 Johnsonville 180, whereas his last outing came in 2024 at Pennzoil 250. He has also competed in three races in the Cup Series.

This year, Daly will hope to showcase his quality in IndyCar with Juncos Hollinger Racing. The 2025 IndyCar season will get underway on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida.

