"One kidney lighter": Tyler Reddick’s wife Alexa shares emotional update on son Rookie's recovery after surgery

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:23 GMT
Tyler Reddick and his son Rookie
Tyler Reddick and his son Rookie | Source: Getty and Instagram/@alexareddick_

Tyler Reddick's son, Rookie, was scheduled to have surgery to remove his right kidney. The surgery went successfully, and the four-month-old came back "one kidney lighter" as his mother, Alexa Reddick, revealed on her social media.

Rookie was born on May 25 to Tyler and Alexa. The couple was ecstatic to welcome their first child since their marriage. However, their journey with the infant has not been so smooth sailing as they would have expected.

Rookie had a tumor that was seemingly choking the renal vein and the artery. This gave the heart the signal to pump harder and caused the heart to enlarge in the four-month-old. To correct this, a kidney removal needed to be performed to rule out any future threats to the young kid.

Moreover, this surgery was recently performed, and Rookie's right kidney was removed to solve the issue. Subsequently, witnessing the overwhelming support on her social media for the infant and her family, she captioned a story on her Instagram:

"Thank you all for the sweet notes this morning."
Subsequently, she gave an update on her youngest son's health and wrote:

'He had another central line & art line placed before surgery so no cute pictures tonight. ❤️‍🩹 Rookie came back one kidney lighter. He is recovering and still coming out of anesthesia. The surgery went well and his team is confident he will not need treatment after. The next couple days he will be sore so l will take a break here while we get him over this hump. They are watching his BP & heart rate to see how they are responding."
Alexa Reddick&#039;s Instagram story on son Rookie&#039;s health after the surgery | Source: Instagram/@alexareddick_
Alexa Reddick's Instagram story on son Rookie's health after the surgery | Source: Instagram/@alexareddick_

If not for an early removal, more harm could have been done to Rookie. Tyler Reddick's wife could be given the credit for the early diagnosis, as her intuition was spot on.

Tyler Reddick's wife's "mom gut" helped an early diagnosis for Rookie

Tyler Reddick has been relatively busy in the NASCAR realm. The 23XI racer made it through to the playoffs, but his entry into the postseason was marginal.

So, while Tyler Reddick was encapsulated by the racing sphere, his wife's gut feeling led to Rookie's early diagnosis. Alexa had revealed how the maternal gut feeling helped her in a post on her Instagram:

"After a run around for months with the pediatrician office I knew what was going on was something bigger. Always trust your mom gut. Our sweet Rookie was showing signs of heart failure that were being missed. Please please pray for this sweet guy that God heals his heart."

Meanwhile, Alexa is expected to post more updates about Rookie in the coming days as the infant recovers from his recent surgery.

