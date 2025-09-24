  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Pato O'Ward asks IndyCar for radical schedule change after "horrendous" 2026 Mexico race scenario

Pato O'Ward asks IndyCar for radical schedule change after "horrendous" 2026 Mexico race scenario

By Yash Kotak
Modified Sep 24, 2025 14:40 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty
Pato O'Ward greets fans at the NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward has asked IndyCar for a revolutionary change to its 2027 schedule with a sweet spot for an inaugural Mexico City race. His comments come in the aftermath of IndyCar failing to secure a race in Mexico, his home country, for 2026.

Ad

Before the 2025 season began, Mark Miles, CEO of Penske Entertainment, which owns the premier American open-wheel racing series, revealed that they had made significant progress toward adding a race in Mexico to its 2026 schedule. Over the course of the season, Pato O'Ward, who was closely involved in the talks between IndyCar and the Mexico City race promoters, kept highlighting that IndyCar was very close to confirming a deal.

Unfortunately, it all came undone earlier this month, with IndyCar announcing that Mexico wouldn't feature on its 2026 racing calendar. Mark Miles cited a schedule conflict with the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the main reason.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

O'Ward recently divulged more details on the scenario, wherein the Mexico City race promoters had offered suboptimal dates for the IndyCar race.

"The dates sucked. They were horrendous. They were the worst dates ever. The dates in April were the worst dates they could've given. The dates in July and then August-ish still suck because everyone is gone on vacation," the Arrow McLaren driver said on the StickersAndSendIt podcast.
Ad

Instead, the 26-year-old suggested that the best slot for the race in his native country would be as IndyCar's 2027 season-opener.

"So what truly needs to happen is, 2027, start the year in Mexico. That's where we should be starting, at the end of February. The weather is phenomenal, not so much rain. Might be a little bit chilly (but) the engines love that. Done. Come on," O'Ward added.
Ad
Ad

Pato O'Ward has been urging IndyCar for a race in Mexico since 2021. However, the series has failed to deliver on that front, with the repetitive failures dating as far back as 2015. The last time IndyCar raced in the South American country was in 2007.

IndyCar recently unveiled its 2026 schedule, which included three new races in Phoenix, Arlington, and Markham.

Pato O'Ward can't wait for more FOX-IndyCar magic in 2026

Pato O&#039;Ward speaks during the NTT INDYCAR Series Season Awards - Source: Getty
Pato O'Ward speaks during the NTT INDYCAR Series Season Awards - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward shared a heartfelt message for IndyCar and its new media partner, FOX, at the 2025 Victory Lap Championship Celebration last week. FOX was instrumental in giving the racing series a bigger platform than NBC did until 2024, and also used ingenious marketing promos, including cross-promotions with the NFL, to amplify IndyCar's reach.

Ad

O'Ward touched upon the partnership's success during the awards ceremony, saying (via IndyCar on YouTube):

"You guys (IndyCar fans) are awesome. The Indy 500 was a sold-out event. Like Doug [Boles, IndyCar president] was saying, next year it will be even better. Congratulations to Roger [Penske, IndyCar owner], Penske Entertainment on a successful IndyCar season, on an amazing Indy 500.
Ad
And obviously, our new partner FOX, who knows what they have got up their sleeve. They kept surprising us this year, so I'm excited to see what they've got in store."

Pato O'Ward finished runner-up to Alex Palou in the championship. It was the Mexican driver's best season in IndyCar, and also Arrow McLaren's best-ever.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Kotak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications