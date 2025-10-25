Pato O'Ward highlights the "sexiness" factor in honest IndyCar vs F1 comparison

Arrow McLaren star Pato O'Ward filled in for Lando Norris at the 2025 Mexican GP FP1 to drive the MCL39 in front of his home crowd. The 2925 IndyCar runner-up came out and made a comparison between IndyCar and F1, while highlighting the ‘sexiness’ in the two open-wheel racing series.

Pato O'Ward rose up the IndyCar ladder and became a full-time Arrow McLaren driver in 2020. In 2022, the Mexican participated in his first test with the McLaren F1 team, followed by the Young Driver Test at Abu Dhabi. After the 2023 IndyCar season, O'Ward was able to accumulate enough points for a super license, and going into the 2024 season, he was announced as the McLaren F1 team's reserve driver.

Hence, the Mexican fulfills the role of full-time IndyCar driver for Arrow McLaren as well as the reserve driver duties for the F1 team. The F1 duties include simulator time, on-track tests, FP1 sessions, and filling in for a driver in case either of the full-time drivers is unavailable or unwell.

For the 2025 Mexican GP, the Arrow McLaren driver teamed up with Manuel Cuevas for a customized outfit, as O'Ward would be driving in front of his home crowd. The IndyCar star was questioned about the same by Vogue, who also happened to ask him a few racing questions.

Having driven the latest generation of both IndyCar and F1 cars, Pato O'Ward was questioned about the difference between the two open-wheel racing series.

“I think the growth of Formula 1 [and the Netflix effect] has brought the rest of motorsports up, as a whole. You know, it’s learning. It’s like when someone plays tennis, and then says, ‘Okay, now let me try padel.’ We’re not the same, but there are similarities within it, and I feel like that’s a little bit what’s happening in motorsports in general. I will say, though: IndyCar is more of a driver’s championship. Formula 1 is more of a manufacturer’s championship,” said Pato O'Ward

“IndyCar has stuck to its core roots of race car drivers driving race cars. But, we do miss some of the sexiness of Formula 1,” he added

Pato O'Ward taken to the medical center after the FP1 session at Mexico City GP

Pato O'Ward was diagnosed with food poisoning at the Mexico City GP. The symptoms worsened for the Mexican driver after the FP1 session, as he was reportedly taken to the medical center. Motorsport.com suggested that O'Ward was given IV fluids for dehydration and medication for stomach pain.

Reflecting on the outing in the MCL39, Pato O'Ward said,

“Being back on track in Mexico is so special to me. All week, the fans have been passionate and loud, making me feel right at home again. I want to thank the team for putting me in the seat. We ran through the programme we had planned for the day successfully, and I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to support Lando and Oscar on their championship runs with time in the car today. I’m excited to see the team finish up the weekend strong

O'Ward completed 30 laps during the FP1 session with a fastest lap time good enough for P13 in the timing sheets.

