"Plenty of improvements to make": IndyCar reporter assesses FOX Sports’ first IndyCar effort

Motorsports journalist Marshall Pruett claimed that FOX Sports' first attempt at covering the IndyCar series was overall a good effort but there is a lot of scope for improvement. The company got its first opportunity to cover a race weekend after taking over the broadcasting rights from NBC.

FOX Sports has taken over the exclusive broadcasting rights for the IndyCar season beginning in 2025. NBC previously owned these rights as per a three-year contract that expired at the end of the 2024 season.

FOX even announced a new broadcasting team, which features former F1TV presenter Will Buxton as the lead commentator of a three-man team. Along with this, the broadcasting company also announced a whole roster of new pit-lane reporters, who will provide on-ground reporting.

The expectations from FOX Sports were high at the start of the season and they seemed to deliver on most of them. But there were a few teething issues during their first race broadcast on Sunday. A lot of fans on social media criticized the broadcast, mainly due to mishaps with the timing sheets not being updated as quickly as required during a race.

Answering a fan's question on The Racer's website, Marshall Pruett also explained that while it was a good first effort, there is room for improvement on the broadcast.

"Great first effort, and yes, received constant feedback from folks. Plenty of glitches and improvements to make, and I appreciate FOX Sports’ approach by swinging for the fences with new graphics, new features, new tech, and trying to introduce everything up front instead of slowly rolling them out at each new race," said Pruett. [via The Racer]

"There were some issues, but they went big and have ample time leading into Thermal to iron out most of the kinks," he added.

As Pruett mentioned, FOX Sports has almost three weeks to sort out all their issues before the next race, The Thermal Club Grand Prix, on March 23. A few obstacles may continue as expected from a new broadcasting partner during their first few outings at the beginning of the season.

Marshall Pruett praises FOX's new and quirky IndyCar commercials

Marshall Pruett explained how FOX Sports' new commercials featuring the drivers, which also aired during the Superbowl, are more than welcome, in his opinion. He believes such coverage will help make IndyCar as popular as it once used to be in America.

Pruett was asked what he thought about the new commercials featuring Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou, and Josef Newgarden. He mentioned that he strongly disagrees with some people who have labeled the new commercials as a cheap or desperate way to promote the series. He said:

"Wherever we went [in the 90s], IndyCar was a normal part of our world, and not the rarity it is today. So, hit me with the Josef tune-in junk mail. Show the FOX Sports ads at the gas station. And keep doing the things that normalize IndyCar in our regular lives, and that’s how familiarity with the product starts to improve," mentioned Pruett [via The Racer]

If reports are to be believed, FOX is paying IndyCar an estimated figure of around $25 Million annually for exclusive rights to the series. The inaugural race on the streets of St. Petersburg was also reported to be the most-watched non-Indy 500 race for the series since 2011, making it a successful debut for the company.

