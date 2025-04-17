Sophia Floersch vibes with open water swimmer Nathalie Pohl for a beachside IG reel 

Former HMD Motorsports driver, Sophia Floersch, shared a beachside post with open water swimmer Nathalie Pohl on Instagram. The German driver posed in her racing suit in the transition reel with Pohl and stated that the duo felt most like themselves when wearing their sports attire.

After three years in FIA Formula 3, Floersch had left the European open-wheel racing ladder and the Alpine Academy to shift base at Indy NXT with HMD Motorsports. However, after only one race, the 24-year-old driver was dropped from the team.

The German driver, who has amassed 835,000 followers on Instagram, shared a reel with her fans in collaboration with world record holder swimmer Nathalie Pohl. In the brief video, Floersch and Pohl wore a sweatshirt and a T-shirt, respectively, with a drained battery emoticon in the frame.

In the next clip, Sophia Floersch transitioned into her HMD Motorsports racing suit while Nathalie changed into a white swimsuit with a fully charged battery emoji, justifying the post's caption. The reel was captioned:

"When we feel like ourselves the most"❤️‍🔥

The 24-year-old has previously raced in Formula 3, DTM, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. She has a podium in ADAC Formula 4 and the ELMS and is the youngest race winner of the Ginetta Junior Championship.

Sophia Floersch shares a sharp message against stereotypes

Formula 3 Championship - Round 10 Monza - Practice & Qualifying - Source: Getty

HMD Motorsports' Sophia Floersch was dropped from the team after one race in the 2025 Indy NXT season. The German driver took a few years out of her single-seater championship series career. Concerns about her age and adaptability supposedly grew in the paddock, which seemingly cut short her Indy NXT outing.

Floersch spoke against the stereotypes, specifically of age, stating that performance, skills, and personality should be the real parameters to assess the driver on track.

"Age is just a number and I think it's a total shame to be reduced to that. Whether at work or in sport. What counts is performance, skills and personality. Whether I'm 18, 24 or 57 - it doesn't matter! And yet you're always reduced to your age. She's too young.... Or he's too old..."

Sophia Floersch asserted that number, gender, etc., should be irrelevant in determining a driver's future, and the only metric that should be employed was their accomplishments at the workplace and, in her case, the racetrack.

"There's no such thing as too young or too old, there's only good or bad! Please, please, please stop this and take people as people and not as a number, gender or anything else," she added.

The upcoming Indy NXT race, i.e., Grand Prix of Alabama Barber Motorsports Park, is scheduled for May 4 in Birmingham, Alabama.

