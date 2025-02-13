"The best": Fans react as IndyCar looks back on Graham Rahal's iconic 2015 win

Graham Rahal, the vastly experienced IndyCar driver (278 Grand Prix starts), is well-known in the world of American motorsports. He drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and ahead of the 2025 season, IndyCar reminisced about his spectacular 2015 MAVT 500 race win at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

In line with this, fans from all over the globe have come forward to share their reactions to the video. IndyCar via its X handle, released a short highlights-like clip (1:40) showcasing the happenings of the crash-ridden race.

Graham Rahal's fanbase since seeing the clip of his 2015 heroics, has come up with some heartwarming relations. A fan on X wrote:

"The best."

Another user on the X platform wrote:

"Incredible race."

A third user had the following to add:

"Still the best IndyCar race to date."

Here are some of the other fascinating reactions.

"Most of the best IndyCar races have been on ovals. But yeah, let's just cut them out of the series."

"Greatest race ever. IndyCar belongs on superspeedways."

"And yet y’all don’t wanna go to high speed ovals. Awful leadership," another fan added.

Graham Rahal shared insights into his team, Radical Indianapolis

While Graham Rahal's fans have been reminiscing since IndyCar's post around his 2015 win, he has been up to different things recently. Via his official Instagram account, Rahal took the time to talk about his team, Radical Indianapolis. While shedding light on the same, he had the following to add.

"Hey everyone, I wanted to do a video to talk about Radical, Radical Indianapolis and our racing team that we have. We've had a lot of young guys asking questions. They want to get to IndyCar, they want to get to sports car racing, what's the best path? Of course, you've always had the IndyCar ladder series system which is extremely viable. But there becomes the challenge of budget, particularly this time of year, there's a lot of people that maybe you're on the fence, can't quite afford USF pro or USF junior." Rahal said.

He further went on to add the following:

"You're looking for what to do stay active this year. What I'm here to present you is a great opportunity with Radical. Why is this viable for you? Number 1 is budget, It is significantly cheaper than going with USF pro or USF junior. The second thing is you get to race six race weekends, three races per weekend, so 18 races of the year you're getting a lot of experience and you're going to some great tracks."

Graham Rahal's first Grand Prix participation in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America came in 2008 (Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg). Since then, he has so far amassed six race wins alongside 29 podiums and five pole positions. In the 2024 season, Rahal ended up 18th in the standings with 251 points.

