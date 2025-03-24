“They get less money” - NASCAR insider clarifies FOX’s alleged ‘likes IndyCar a lot more’ take 

FOX has taken up the mantle to broadcast as well as promote the 2025 IndyCar season. During the ongoing race weekend, NASCAR (Homestead) and IndyCar (Thermal Club) are both on at pretty much the same time, and in line with this, NASCAR insider, Jeff Gluck, has recently shed light on a particular 'FOX likes IndyCar' take.

Jeff Gluck has talked about the same via his X account in an interaction with the handle @MPsNewsDesk89, their back-and-forth was as follows:

"Right Fox clearly likes Indycar a lot more than NASCAR. Historical ratings wise, Indy should be 100% on FS1, minus the 500, and most (90%?) of NASCAR on Fox. But here we are."

As a response, Jeff Gluck wrote:

"IndyCar went with Fox in part due to the promise of getting every race on Fox. They don’t have any races on FS1 or streaming. All on Fox. But they get less money for it ($25 mil/yr). NASCAR gets paid more to boost FS1, which helps keep carriage fees high on cable/satellite."

FOX has not left any stone unturned in giving America's highest class of open-wheel racing the best possible coverage this year. From hilarious yet impressive driver promos to continuous efforts toward making their race coverages as interesting as possible, they had been at it pretty much since the start of 2025.

FOX planning to 'blow the doors off' with IndyCar's Indy 500 coverage

While Jeff Gluck has given a fascinating take on FOX's 2025 IndyCar coverage, the latter is continually promoting the 2025 Indy 500. To this, FOX Sports CEO, Erik Shank, recently asserted that he and his team are doing everything possible to make the Indy 500 a grand success. Shanks said via Motorsportweek,

"We are going to blow the doors off of Indy. We’re going to bring everything that FOX has to bear. We have personalities that we probably haven’t announced yet, but there will be an enormous amount of FOX personalities and non-FOX personalities doing everything that you could imagine there. We’re going to be cross-promoting with our other sports, and I think we have a two-and-a-half-hour pre-race show that day."

The ongoing 2025 campaign of the highest-class open-wheel racing in America is only one race down, with Round 2 taking place on Sunday, March 23. The Firestone Grand Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was a major success as Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou (three-time world champion) secured the victory. Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden ended their 100-lap outing in P2 and P3.

FOX played a huge part in making the St. Pete event a success. They have done the same during the ongoing Thermal Club weekend as well. The broadcasting company recently launched its updated graphics for the event via its X account.

The main 65-lap Thermal Grand Prix is expected to be an exciting affair, and it would be interesting to see how FOX's coverage would stack up against NASCAR's Homestead coverage. As mentioned above, the starting times of both events are quite close.

