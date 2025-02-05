"We're very pleased with this trend": Fox CEO backs upcoming streaming service to benefit IndyCar fans

IndyCar is a steadily growing sport all over the globe. In line with this, it has recently been announced that the highest class of open-wheel racing in America will have a dedicated streaming service by the end of 2025, courtesy of FOX.

Its CEO, Lachlan Murdoch, during Tuesday’s quarterly earnings call, revealed that the direct-to-customer bundle would have the FOX Network where all the IndyCar races will be shown.

While talking about the same, Lachlan Murdoch added the following:

"We’re huge supporters of the traditional cable bundle, and we always will be. But having said that, we do want to reach consumers wherever they are, and there’s a large population, obviously, that are now outside of the traditional cable bundle. We’re very pleased with this trend of the bundle. It’s financially, economically positive for us. We would hope that this bundle will be attractive to the cordless customers – the cord-cutters and cord-nevers." (via Racer)

As per the plan outlined in the FOX Sports IndyCar deal, fans who pay for cable can access streaming content through the FOX Sports app on Android and Android TV.

It will also be available on Google Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV, Vizio, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV, with the help of authentication with the cable provider.

Devlin Defrancesco before the start of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Getty

Devlin DeFrancesco was shown the exit door by Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport following the end of the 2023 IndyCar season. He sat the whole of 2024 on the sidelines competing in other racing categories, but ahead of the 2025 season, he has managed to secure a full-time drive.

The 25-year-old will drive Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s No. 30 Honda in the upcoming campaign. In December last year, he talked about the same at length and had the following to add.

"I’m over the moon. The day I found out, I had the flu and was laying down when I got a call from Bobby (Rahal). I’m on the couch and it was, ‘Welcome to have you aboard.' It was one of the best days I've had in a long time," DeFrancesco said in a previous interview [via IndyCar].

DeFrancesco also shed light on the mental challenge of sitting out in 2024.

"It was definitely very tough to watch. But also (it was) good to be able to reflect and really analyze what I need to work on and improve on. I’ve really been able to use this time sitting with the ‘30’ team and everyone and (decide) how we're going to have a good, strong, consistent year and be fighting at the front," he added.

The 25-year-old has so far competed in 34 IndyCar races. His best overall finish came in the 2023 season when he was able to finish in 22nd position. However, despite his decent experience in the sport, DeFrancesco has yet to score a win, a podium, or a pole position.

