“We were worried”: Scott Dixon breaks silence on CGR teammate’s alarming crash at IMS

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon expressed that the Chip Ganassi Racing team was extremely worried after his teammate's shunt. CGR driver Kyffin Simpson was involved in a high-speed crash during Fast Friday practice of the Indy 500.

Ad

During his first run of the day, the 20-year-old Simpson lost control as the car wobbled coming out of Turn 4, then spun and slammed into the wall. The impact caused the car to lift completely off the ground, briefly going airborne before coming down on its side. Speaking about the same, Dixon expressed how the crash worried the entire crew and added that he is glad the Kyffin is fine.

“It was good, the first one (qualifying sim) was very conservative. We were very worried about conditions and obviously what had happened to Kyffin. Glad he’s OK," he said.

Ad

Trending

Scott Dixon recorded the second-fastest lap of the day with a speed of 232.561 mph in the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda while running solo during a qualifying simulation. To add to that, his four-lap average, which included that top lap, also stood at 232.561 mph, marking the quickest qualifying simulation of the session.

Scott Dixon gives his take on IndyCar drivers' pre-race nerves

Sott Dixon at IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Scott Dixon recently joined former IndyCar driver and current FOX Sports analyst James Hinchcliffe for an episode of Java with James. During their conversation, the Chip Ganassi Racing veteran was asked about pre-race nerves and offered an honest perspective on the subject.

Ad

Now entering his 25th season in the IndyCar Series in 2025, Dixon reflected on whether nerves have played a role throughout his lengthy career. Hinchcliffe also asked him about whether, after more than two decades in the sport, he still experiences the same pre-race jitters.

Speaking about the feeling and nervousness before the race, Scott Dixon said:

“I think the problem would be if you didn't have that feeling. I don't know, at least for me. I still get super nervous depending on the event, or how you're feeling or where you're starting. I'd say it's normally quite the same. But no, it's just wanting to compete, wanting to win, to not disappoint. Everybody gets nervous.” (6:55 onwards)

Ad

“I think they're all pretty similar about factors, for sure. Indy 500 you always go into with the mindset that it's just another race. We all know it's not just another race. When you've been standing on the grid for 45 minutes with all the different stuff. All your mates are flying in. All your family's here, sponsors, whatever it is, so, yeah.”

Ad

Scott Dixon is currently in sixth position in the championship standings with 137 points in total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.