Will Buxton draws intriguing comparison between F1 drivers and IndyCar's "daredevils"

Former F1TV host Will Buxton made the move to FOX recently and was announced as the play-by-play announcer for the 2025 NTT IndyCar series. The Briton sat down with motorsports reporter James Elson as the IndyCar season inches ever so close and discussed the American open-wheel racing series.

Ad

While doing so, Buxton drew a comparison between the F1 and IndyCar drivers, as he highlighted the exceptional skill level of the drivers in the Penske Entertainment-owned series. The IndyCar play-by-play announcer said, (via Motorsport Magazine)

“These guys (IndyCar drivers) are rock stars, absolute daredevils. When you ask F1 drivers: ‘Would you go and race IndyCar?’ A lot of them say, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I think it might be a bit dangerous.’ When you have F1 guys saying ‘We’re a bit scared about IndyCar’, it shows you the level that these drivers are at,” Buxton was quoted as saying by Motorsport Magazine.

Ad

Trending

“The fact that they can go out and race these things shows such tremendous skills, such incredible speeds and such brilliant race-craft as well. You look at the number of overtakes for position at every single IndyCar race, it’s just astonishing,” he added.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

Buxton also detailed the factors that make IndyCar special, including the different types of circuits and the skills required by drivers to race around Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 220+ mph. The 44-year-old also revealed the reason behind making the move from F1 to IndyCar.

Ad

FOX took over the exclusive broadcasting rights for IndyCar from NBC starting in 2025 after signing the deal with IndyCar in 2024. Penske Entertainment has been all hands on deck trying to improve the popularity of the sport, and the partnership with FOX was one of the many steps taken in that direction.

FOX started the IndyCar promotions as early as the 2024 holiday season and will be promoting the series during the broadcast of other sports i.e. NASCAR and NFL. FOX has also released three IndyCar Promos starring Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, and Pato O'Ward, which were received well by the fans.

Ad

Will Buxton revealed the conversation with James Hinchcliffe which led to the IndyCar move

Will Buxton was featured on the DIVEBOMB podcast and detailed the conversation his name popping up for the commentator role for IndyCar. Hinchcliffe, who will serve as an analyst for IndyCar on FOX alongside Townsend Bell, sat down with Buxton for dinner in Brazil and asked the Briton about his future plans.

Ad

Will Buxton detailed the conversation as he said,

“He's (Hinchcliffe) like 'good, how are you set for next year eveything going with F1', and I said 'actually, you know we're not signed for next year yet, we're chatting but we are not signed.' He's like okay that's interesting," said Buxton during the DIVEBOMB podcast (4:25 onwards)

Ad

“I said why is it interesting, he said your name came up in an IndyCar meeting and I was like shut up, It didn't. He was like 'no, no seriously'. I was like okay, what, presenter, pit reporter. He went 'no, commentator.' And suddenly my ears picked up, tell me more. And we chatted—it was just a synergy from the first second.”

Ad

Buxton previously worked with Speed (a channel) before moving to NBC in 2013 as a pit lane reporter and then joining F1TV. A full circle later, Buxton will be back at FOX for the 2025 IndyCar season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback