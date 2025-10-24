5 major statements made by Pawan Sehrawat during recent Instagram Live amid Pro Kabaddi 2025

Pawan Sehrawat was involved in a shocking controversy amid Pro Kabaddi 2025. He was released by the Tamil Thalaivas citing disciplinary issues.

Ad

Arjun Deshwal replaced him as skipper after his exit. The star raider's abrupt exit raised several questions.

Pawan Sehrawat denied the allegations by the management. He is among the best raiders in the history of the league. Pawan is also a Pro Kabaddi winner with Bengaluru Bulls in Season 6. He has featured in 142 matches and amassed 1340 raid points with 70 Super 10s.

The star raider recently went live on his official Instagram handle. He opened up about his controversial exit. Here are five major statements he made amid Pro Kabaddi 2025.

Ad

Trending

#5 On being wrongly labelled 'undisciplined'

Pawan Sehrawat stated that the term was unfairly used on him. He listed out the teams that he was a part of in the league previously and the coaches he had played with. Pawan reckoned that none of them would call him 'undisciplined'.

"The word 'undisciplined' has been wrongly used against me. I have been at Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans, Indian team. I have worked with Randhir Sir, BC Ramesh Sir, Manpreet Sir, Hooda Sir. No coach would say that Pawan has missed any practice or has not come for practice due to any reason. I have always played in team spirit. Not once will they say he has been undisciplined or has not listened to us. Those allegations were wrong. I have always played with team spirit and tried to make my team champion," he said.

Ad

Pawan is also the captain of the Indian Men's senior Kabaddi team.

#4 On his wish to talk with the team owners

Pawan Sehrawat expressed his desire to have a conversation with the team owners. He reflected that he would clarify things with the owners and talk to them about his intentions.

"I think there should be proper communication as to what the issue is. Any player wants to play with 100% energy. Maybe that energy is being termed as 'undisciplined'. Maybe some people think it is undiscipline. We just want the team to be champions at any cost. I think some people did not like my mentality. I wanted to talk to the owners and have that communication," he said.

Ad

"Maybe if I get an opportunity to sit and talk with the owners, I can make them understand my motive and my intent to make the team champions. I have played with many players and they can all tell that I have always wanted my team to win no matter what. My mentality is just to win. Maybe someone felt that is undiscipline and that is the scenario," he added.

Ad

#3 On the management denying plans made by Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, and coach Sanjeev Baliyan

Pawan Sehrawat stated that the management may not have liked his plans. He revealed that they had different interests. The things they wanted were not in the team's favor, he believed.

"The management may not have liked some things that I wanted to do, like my plans about how we should play. They were denying our plans, my plays, Arjun's plans and the coach's plans. They may have been right. But we are also experienced and playing for a long time. We also have an idea how to take the team to the final," he said.

Ad

Recently, Arjun Deshwal and coach Sanjeev Baliyan also spoke against the management during a post-match press conference. The coach revealed that they had no authority to select or change the starting seven.

#2 On being completely fit to play the whole season

Pawan Sehrawat revealed that he was completely fit to play the whole season. He stated that he was at his best fitness and had never been as fit in his entire career.

Ad

"I was probably at my best fitness this season. I have never been as fit as I was at the start of this season ever in my career. So I feel I could have played the whole season and we could have easily made it to the semi-final or final," he said.

Tamil Thalaivas missed Pawan Sehrawat's services. They ended tenth after the league stage and could not qualify. Arjun scored over 200 raid points. However, he did not have the support of any other raider in the team.

Ad

#1 On being demotivated by the 'undisciplined' tag

The star raider was hurt on being labelled 'undisciplined'. He expressed that it demotivated him a lot. Pawan Sehrawat stated that he was okay with being benched, sent back home and would accept whatever the team planned. However, he defended himself.

"I have given 17-18 years of my career to Kabaddi. I do not know anything else apart from Kabaddi. I can say that I have never been undisciplined. I have no issues with anything. But only by this tag a player becomes demotivated. The team's plan maybe to bench me or send me home. If they feel keeping me out is right for the team then so be it. But putting that tag on me demotivated me a lot," he said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More