67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 1 Preview & Schedule

Haryana's Pardeep Narwal to be in action against Tamilnadu on Day 1.

The inaugural day of the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship will witness the commencement of the league stage fixtures take place in Poornima University, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The mega-event will kick-start from 2nd March 2020 and will end on 6th March 2020, as the top Kabaddi players in both men's and women's divisions from the country will compete for national glory.

The Indian Railways, who won the 66th Senior Nationals in 2019, will defend their title with a star-studded squad comprising of Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Kandola, Shrikant Jadhav, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, and Sandeep Dhull. They will face competition from Services, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan - featuring many Kabaddi stars in the same event.

On the other hand, the Indian Railways women's team will yet again bank upon Sonali Shingate and Ritu Negi to carry their team's hopes, having won the honours 32 times in the past 33 editions. Haryana, Bihar, West Bengal, and Rajasthan will be among the top contenders in the women's division.

In the men's division, the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sachin Tanwar will be in action for Rajasthan against the WB State Unit Team in the curtain-raiser. Services' Naveen Goyat will feature against Kerala CO in a Pool B fixture. Pardeep Narwal's Haryana will go head to head against V Ajith Kumar's Tamil Nadu in a highly-anticipated clash.

Sukesh Hegde and Prashanth Kumar Rai from Karnataka will aim at a fresh start against a new Madhya Pradesh side. Ajay Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj, set to represent Himachal Pradesh yet again, will take on Manipur. The final men's fixture will take place between Punjab and Assam.

Hosts Rajasthan will begin their campaign against Karnataka in Pool F in the opening match of the women's category. Sonali Shingate will represent Indian Railways against her former state team Maharashtra in the Pool A match. The final fixture of the women's division will be between WB State Unit and Chandigarh in Pool E.

Here is the schedule of Day 1 of the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship Schedule, 2nd March:

Men's Fixtures

Match 1: Rajasthan vs. WB State Unit (Pool G)

Match 2: Telangana vs. Chandigarh (Pool H)

Match 3: Gujarat vs. Jharkhand (Pool A)

Match 4: Services vs. Kerala C.O. (Pool B)

Match 5: Maharashtra vs. Jammu & Kashmir (Pool C)

Match 6: Haryana vs. Tamilnadu (Pool D)

Match 7: Uttar Pradesh vs. Vidharbha (Pool E)

Match 8: Karnataka vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool F)

Match 9: Uttranchal vs. Odisha (Pool G)

Match 10: Chandigarh vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool H)

Match11: Himachal Pradesh vs. Manipur (Pool C)

Match 12: Punjab vs. Assam (Pool B)

Women's Fixtures

Match 1: Rajasthan vs. Karnataka (Pool F)

Match 2: Delhi vs. Madhya Pradesh (Pool G)

Match 3: Punjab vs. Kerala C.O. (Pool H)

Match 4: Indian Railways vs. Maharashtra (Pool A)

Match 5: Haryana vs. Gujarat (Pool B)

Match 6: Assam vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool C)

Match 7: Himachal Pradesh vs. Pondicherry (Pool D)

Match 8: WB State Unit vs. Chandigarh (Pool E)

