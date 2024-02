Aravalli Arrows will lock horns with Himalayan Tahrs in the first match of the JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, February 19.

Aravalli Arrows will be led by Manpreet Kaur Chinna, the left cover defender. She was part of the prestigious Asian Games in 2018 held in Indonesia and aims to be a part of the Women's Pro Kabaddi League.

Aravalli have a decent squad with Nidhi Sharma, Pooja Saini, Priya Sharma, Rakhi Tawar, and Renu Deshwal forming the raiding unit. Kiran Panwar, Gyanu Thakur, and Nikita Choudhary, meanwhile, are part of the defense.

On the other hand, Pushpa Jaipal, the all-rounder, will lead the Himalayan Tahrs. Pushpa played an important role in the Asian Games 2023 in the final against Chinese Tapei, securing a win by a single point. Tahrs would be aiming high in their first contest, thanks to a top-class all-round unit.

Match Details

Match: Aravalli Arrows Women vs Himalayan Tahrs Women, Match 1, JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024

Date & Time: February 19, 2024; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Squads to choose from

Aravalli Arrows

Manpreet Kaur Chinna, Nidhi Sharma, Pooja Saini, Priya Sharma, Rakhi Tawar, Renu Deshwal, Sumitra Choudhary, Kiran Panwar, Gyanu Takar, Nikita Choudhary, Muskan Malik, Prachi Beniwal, Rajni Gulia, Sushma Sharma Bhardwaj.

Himalayan Tahrs

Pushpa, Kavita Suresh, Bhavna Devi, Dimple Ramlal, Kiran Thakur, Kritika, Champa Thakur, Bandana Kumari, Divya Jyoti, Jyoti Kumar, Riya Mehta, Shilpa Bhardwaj, Tanu Thakur.

Probable Playing Sevens

Aravalli Arrows

Manpreet Kaur Chinna (c), Nidhi Sharma, Rajni Gulia, Renu Deshwal, Muskan Malik, Prachi Beniwal, Gyanu Takar.

Himalayan Tahrs

Pushpa Jaipal (c), Dimple Ramlal, Bhavna Devi, Shilpa Bhardwaj, Riya Mehta, Tanu Thakur, Champa Thakur.

AA-W vs HT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gyanu Takar, Manpreet Kaur Chinna, Tanu Thakur, Rajni Gulia, Pushpa Jaipal, Shilpa Bhardwaj, Nidhi Sharma

Captain: Manpreet Kaur Chinna Vice-captain: Pushpa Jaipal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Champa Thakur, Riya Mehta, Manpreet Kaur Chinna, Tanu Thakur, Rajni Gulia, Pushpa Jaipal, Shilpa Bhardwaj

Captain: Tanu Thakur Vice-captain: Rajni Gulia