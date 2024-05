AKC vs KRS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Alathankarai Club vs KR Sports, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 6

Alathankarai Club (AKC) will lock horns with KR Sports (KRS) in the sixth match of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai, on Tuesday, May 7.

Alathankarai Club started off on a losing note against VELS University, going down by 31-54. However, Jegan D's impressive performance with Super 10, amassing 15 points, was a positive aspect for the Club. Unfortunately, other players couldn’t support him well and they would be hoping to reverse the fortunes in the next game.

Meanwhile, KR Sports also lost their first encounter of the Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 by 27-43. Despite their poor performance, K Ganganath (8), G Ranjithkumar (7), and M Suryaprakash (7) put up a good fight in the encounter. They would be aiming to get back to winning ways before it gets too late.

Match Details

Match: Alathankarai Club vs KR Sports, Match 6, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024

Date & Time: May 7, 2024, 11:45 am IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Squads to choose from

Alathankarai Club

Jegan D, Manoj M, Manikandan J, Sahaya Bergin S, Karthick C, Amsankar B, Arunjunai Muthu B, Boopathi K, Hari Selva, Jeneesh J, Karthikeyan, Kiruba Aswin AK, Maneesh Saravanan R, Murugan K, Muthuraman P, Pasubarthi P, Radha Krishnan S, Rajith A, Surendra V, Vasikaran E

KR Sports

A Athithyan, D Jayakumar, G Ranjitkumar, K Divakaran, K Ganganath, K Jayaprakash, K Kabilan, Kabilan Kandasamy, M Manimannan, M Manovanickalson, M Suryaprakash, R Gowrisankar, R Karthi, S Dinesh, S Gnaneshwaran, S Pragatheesh, S Sakthivel, S Manikandan, Sasikumar Velusami, V Pranesh Karthick

Probable Playing 7s

Alathankarai Club

Jegan D, Manoj M, Manikandan J, Sahaya Bergin S, Karthick C, Surendran V, Arunjunai Muthu B/Muthuraman P

KR Sports

K Ganganath, M Suryaprakash, K Divakaran, R Karthi, G Ranjithkumar, A Athithyan, R Gowrisankar/S Manikandan

AKC vs KRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Karthi, M Manikandan, K Divakaran, Karthick C, M Suryaprakash, G Ranjithkumar, Jegan D

Captain: Jegan D | Vice-captain: M Manikandan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muthuraman P, M Manikandan, S Manikandan, Karthick C, M Suryaprakash, Jegan D, Manikandan J

Captain: M Manikandan | Vice-captain: Manikandan J