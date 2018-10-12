Haryana Steelars beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25 in PKL

Sonepat, Oct 12 (PTI) Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25 to start their home leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on a winning note here on Friday.

Steelers' star raider Monu Goyat scored seven points and was ably supported by Kuldeep Singh who chipped in with seven points as well.

For Gujarat, Sachin and Prapanjan combined to score 17 points.

Steelers were the better team in the first half as they scored raid points at will with Monu and Kuldeep inflicting bulk of damage on Gujarat.

Just before the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out and led 20-13 at the break.

The fittest player of the match was Kuldeep Singh who looked sharper than all other raiders on the mat.

In the crowd was Olympic Games bronze medalist YogeshwarDutt, who is also the brand ambassador for Haryana.

In front of a vociferous home crowd, Steelers continued to pile on the pressure on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Sunil Kumar, at the back for Gujarat, was rock solid and scored five tackle points.

In the second half it was once again Haryana Steelers who dominated the proceedings.

The bravest moment of the match came from Prapanjan who scored back-to-back raids to get Gujarat back in the game.

However it wasn't enough as Haryana Steelers maintained their composure to win the match

Telugu Titans will play UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers face U Mumba in tomorrow's matches