BLR vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 6

The Bengaluru Bulls (BLR) lock horns with the Bengal Warriors (BEN) in the sixth game of PKL 10 on Monday, December 4, at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

It was a disappointing start to the season for Saurabh Nandal's side, as the let the Gujarat Giants back multiple times despite getting the lead, with their raiding in Super Tackle situations letting them down big time. None of their raiders picked up Super 10s, but their defence clicked relatively well.

Bengal, meanwhile, are set to play their first game of the season, led once again by Maninder Singh, who they shelled out a huge sum to retain using their FBM card at the auction.

Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde and Shrikant Jadhav along with Maninder have to guide the relatively inexperienced and young side this season. It will certainly be intriguing to watch how the NYPs take the pressure of playing in the PKL.

BLR vs BEN Match Details

Match: BLR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: December 4, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs BEN Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Aman, Bharat, Vikash Khandola, Neeraj Narwal, Vishal Lather, Surjeet Singh

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (C), Nitin Rawal, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Vaibhav Garje, Shreyas Umarbdand, Shubham Shinde.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 6

Raider - Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh's status as the side's out and out lead raider makes him a marginally better option than Bharat, but they both are must-haves.

Defender - Aman

Aman started positively in the Bulls' first game, and despite their defeat, his three tackle points from the left corner stood out. There's a good chance that he secures a High 5 against some potentially inexperienced Bengal raiders, barring, of course Maninder.

All-Rounder - Nitin Rawal

Nitin Rawal looks like the only all-rounder who's likely to start, and that makes him the automatic choice in your Dream11 team.

BLR vs BEN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Bharat

Maninder Singh

Aman/Saurabh Nandal

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs BEN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 6

Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Maninder Singh, Nitin Rawal, Aman

BLR vs BEN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Bengaluru Bulls are clearly the stronger team on paper, and your Dream11 teams should reflect that.

Nevertheless, Maninder Singh might be a better captaincy option than Bharat, purely because he might not have the best of support raiders and could be forced into putting in more raids.

There's not much to separate Neeraj Narwal and Vikash Khandola, and given the relatively cheaper prices of the players, there's no need to compromise on anyone either.

The toss-up between a third raider and a fourth defender could well be the difference in getting a good score and a mediocre one.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Raiders: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Maninder Singh

Captain: Maninder Singh I Vice-Captain: Bharat

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Vishal Lather, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal

Raiders: Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Maninder Singh

Captain: Aman I Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh