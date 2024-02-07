BLR vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 109

The Bengaluru Bulls and the Puneri Paltan will meet in the 109th match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Wednesday, February 7, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The Bulls are on the ascendancy, making themselves a serious contender for the playoffs even with star raider Bharat in poor form. They enter this match on the back of a 42-37 win over U Mumba, with Surjeet Singh scoring yet another High 5, while Sushil Om impressed with a Super 10.

The Paltan, meanwhile, were held to another tie, this time by Dabang Delhi KC, and they were lucky to get level in this match as they trailed for most of it. However, with Jaipur losing its last match, the Paltan have a brilliant opportunity to make the top spot their own, and that's what they'll look to do in this one.

BLR vs PUN Match Details

Match: BLR vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 109

Date and Time: February 7, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Thayagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

BLR vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls

Saurabh Nandal (C), Sushil Om, Ran Singh, Monu, Akshit, Surjeet Singh, and Parteek.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde/Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Sanket Sawant.

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 109

Raider - Sushil Om

Sushil Om has stepped up and delivered in Bharat's absence for the Bulls. While Mohit Goyat at 15 credits isn't a bad option either, his raiding stocks have really taken a dive this season. At 11.5 credits, the budget-friendly Sushil is more of a must-have than Mohit.

Defender - Gaurav Khatri

Pune right corner Gaurav Khatri is one of the most assured defenders in the league. Against a Bulls' raiding unit that does contain a few left raiders, you can expect him to put in some precise challenges. He's set to add to his 54 tackle points of the season in this match.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Chiyaneh isn't in any mood to stop his dominance in this Pro Kabaddi League season as he has 68 tackle points in 17 matches, at a whopping four tackle points/match. The mighty Iranian is the best captaincy option once again.

BLR vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Aslam Inamdar

Gaurav Khatri/ Surjeet Singh

Five Must-Picks for BLR vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 109

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Surjeet Singh, Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri, and Sushil Om

BLR vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The Bengaluru Bulls are a team that can trouble the Puneri Paltan because of their ability to slow the game down and hamper the momentum of Aslam Inamdar's side. However, you'd still pick the latter to walk away with a win on paper, especially with an opportunity to move to the top of the points table.

The all-rounders' column is where the points are at, with both Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar non-negotiable picks. In defense, Saurabh Nandal is a differential that you can likely attain by sacrificing the under-performing Mohit Goyat in the raiding department.

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, and Surjeet Singh

All-Rounders: Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Sushil Om

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar

BLR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan/Sanket Sawant, Saurabh Nandal, Gaurav Khatri, and Surjeet Singh

All-Rounders: Aslam Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Sushil Om

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-captain: Gaurav Khatri