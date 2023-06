COV vs KR Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Chola Veerans vs Kaziranga Rhinos Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition

Chola Veerans (COV) are all set to square off against the Kaziranga Rhinos (KR) in the third match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition. The Maharaja College Indoor Stadium in Mysuru will be hosting this exciting clash on Sunday, June 17.

Both teams will be hoping for a strong start as they gear up to play their first game of the tournament. The teams have included some exciting players in their respective squads, who are all set to make a mark in the opening fixture.

Chola Veerans will be expecting their star defender Vanjanathan Venkatesan to have a great season this time, while the Kaziranga Rhinos will be relying heavily on the star duo of Sameer Shah and Shubha Paul to step up for the team.

Match Details

Match: Chola Veerans vs Kaziranga Rhinos, Match 3, Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition

Date & Time: June 18, 2023, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja College Indoor Stadium, Mysuru

Squads to choose from

Chola Veerans

Vanjanathan Venkatesan, Rohit Bijendrasingh, Mohit Dhull, Pravinkumar Iyyanar, Ieniyayan Vaithiyanthan, Monoghar Marimuthu, Mahindraprasad Dhandapani, Gowtham Murugan, Abhijeet Dagar, Dinesh Deep Chand, Vignesh Murgesan, Vignesh Babu, Thamizhvanan Kuppusammy, Ankit Dahiya, Arjun Rathi, Arunkumar Anjapuh, Tushar Bijendrakumar, Ranjit Deivaranga, Iyyappan Veeradandian, Mohandas Vishwamohan

Kaziranga Rhinos

Sameer Shah, Nitish Ray, Menson Singh, Iliyas Khan, Mokibur Rahman, Iranjit Singh, Shouvan Kar, Ikti Ahmed, Bikram Nath, Goutam Das, Anurag Das, Purna Gogoi, Shubha Paul, Rishikesh Sharma, Athoiba Shigh, Manisana Singh, Deep Nayak, Ankur Moran, James Basumatary, Sanidul Islam

Probable Playing 7

Chola Veerans

Vanjanathan Venkatesan, Rohit Bijendrasingh, Mohit Dhull, Gowtham Murugan, Abhijeet Dagar, Thamizhvanan Kuppusammy, Ankit Dahiya

Kaziranga Rhinos

Sameer Shah, Nitish Ray, Ikti Ahmed, Bikram Nath, Goutam Das, Shubha Paul, Rishikesh Sharma

COV vs KR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vanjanathan Venkatesan, Rohit Bijendrasingh, Sameer Shah, Gowtham Murugan, Abhijeet Dagar, Thamizhvanan Kuppusammy, Shubha Paul

Captain: Gowtham Murugan, Vice-Captain: Shubha Paul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vanjanathan Venkatesan, Rohit Bijendrasingh, Sameer Shah, Gowtham Murugan, Abhijeet Dagar, Thamizhvanan Kuppusammy, Shubha Paul

Captain: Abhijeet Dagar, Vice-Captain: Rohit Bijendrasingh

Read More | Yuva Kabaddi Series Summer Edition 2023: Full Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming Details

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's COV vs KR Dream11 contest? Gowtham Murugan Abhijeet Dagar 0 votes