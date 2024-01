Chola Veerans will go head-to-head against Maurya Mavericks in the 21st game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

Chola Veerans are in the 10th rank with one win and two defeats, carrying five points. They started their campaign with a loss over the Palani Tuskers by 11-26.

In their second game, they bagged a win over the Himalayan Tahrs by 25–28. However, in their third game, they suffered a defeat over Murthal Magnets by 18-39.

On the other hand, Maurya Mavericks are holding the 11th rank without winning a game after playing two matches. They suffered defeats over the Periyar Panthers (28–32) and the Aravalli Arrows (32–34).

Match Details

Match: Chola Veerans vs Maurya Mavericks, Match 21, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 16, 2024; 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Chola Veerans

A Balabharathi Ambethkar, Ankit Dahiya, Arjun Rathee, Arunkumar Anjapuli, D Ranjith Deivarang, Dinesh Deep Chand, Gowtham Murgan, Ieniyayan Vaithiyanthan, Iyyappan Veeradanadian, M Vignesh Murugesan, Mahindra Prasad, Manikandan Kumar, Manjeet Thakur, Manoghar Marimuthu, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Mayank Malik, Mohit Dhull, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Prithvi Raj, R Ram Kumar, R Sridhar, R Vijay Kumar, Rajasekar Rajanderan, Rohit Singh, Saran Murugan, Sarath Raj, Sujith Sagar V, Thamizhvanan Kuppusammy, Vignesh Babu, Vinith Munichamy.

Maurya Mavericks

Basanta Kumar Nayak, Bhupendra Raut, Biswajit Jena, Gyana Ranjan Nayak, Jhankar Prasad Raut, Jitendra Raut, Kamraju Kadraka, Karunakar Behera, Kunal Bhoi, Laxman Nayak, Lipuna Pradhan, Pabitra Pujari, Rahul Das, Rashmi Bal, Rudra Narayan Rout, Santosh Kumar Barik, Sohel Khan, Subhasish Swain, Sujit Patra, Sumit Kumar.

Probable Playing Seven

Chola Veerans

Arunkumar Anjapuli, Gowtham Murgan, Ramesh Perumal, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Sivakumar Anjapuli, Sujith Sagar V, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Vignesh Murugesan

Maurya Mavericks

Keshav Kumar, Yogesh, Deepak Kumar, Bablu Singh, Aditya Kaushal, Anil, Rahul Janak Raj

COV vs MAV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowtham Murgan, Yogesh, Aditya Kaushal, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Sujith Sagar V, Anil, Keshav Kumar

Captain: Keshav Kumar Vice-Captain: Arunkumar Anjapuli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowtham Murgan, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Aditya Kaushal, Vignesh Murugesan, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Sujith Sagar V, Keshav Kumar

Captain: Gowtham Murgan Vice-Captain: Aditya Kaushal