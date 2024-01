COV vs PAL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Chola Veerans vs Palani Tuskers for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 1

The inaugural game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition will be played between the Chola Veerans and Palani Tuskers at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Friday, January 12.

Both teams have a mix of young and experienced players in their ranks and will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

The Veerans will rely heavily on their star defender, Gowtham Murgan, who picked up 97 points during the summer edition of the tournament and won the best defender of the tournament award.

The Tuskers, meanwhile, will be dependent on their star raider, Vishva Asalavan, who picked up 153 points and emerged as the best raider of the season for the team.

Match Details

Match: Chola Veerans vs Palani Tuskers, Match 1, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 12, 2024; 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Chola Veerans

Gowtham Murgan, Pravinkumar Iyyanar, Mahindraprasad Dhandapani, A Balabharathi Ambedkar, Ieniyayan Vaithiyanthan, Vishwa Chandran, Monoghar Marimuthu, Sivakumar Anjapuli, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Vignesh Murgesan, Vignesh Babu, Vijay Rajangam Kumar, Dhanush Ezhumalai, Ramesh Perumal, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Ranjith Deivarangam, Sujith Sagar, Saran Sathiyadass, Girivelan Angappan, Gokulakrishnan Sekar

Palani Tuskers

Sakthivel Thangavelu, Harivarathan Mumiyappan, Rajith P Ponlingan, Prabakaran G Gopal, Vivek Mathiy Azhagan, Dravid Elango Elango, Esakkiraja M Muthupandi, Mohanraj Subramani Subramani, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Kiruba Balanurugan, Sivasakthi G Govinthan, Gajendhiramoorthy M Murugesan, Sathish S Sevugamoorthi, Jagan S Shnnugan, Vishva Asalavan, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Elanthendral Elanchaliyan, Malayali Dhanasekar, Ajainanthan Krishnakumar, Surya N Nallandi, Kamatchi Harish, Stuwart Surender Singh, Vengadeshwaran Mathiyalagan, Vignesh R Elango

Probable Playing XIs

Chola Veerans

Gowtham Murgan, Pravinkumar Iyyanar, Mahindraprasad Dhandapani, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Vignesh Murgesan, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Ranjith Deivarangam

Palani Tuskers

Sakthivel Thangavelu, Harivarathan Mumiyappan, Rajith P Ponlingan, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Vishva Asalavan, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi

COV vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowtham Murgan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Vishva Asalavan, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Pravinkumar Iyyanar, Vignesh Murgesan

Captain: Arunkumar Anjapuli Vice-Captain: Vishva Asalavan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowtham Murgan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Vishva Asalavan, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Harivarathan Mumiyappan, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi

Captain: Gowtham Murgan Vice-Captain: Sakthivel Thangavelu