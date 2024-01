Chola Veerans and Vijayanagara Veers will clash against each other in the 25th match of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Wednesday, January 17.

Chola Veerans are at the sixth spot in the tally with two wins and as many losses, racking up 11 points. They started with a loss over Palani Tuskers by 11-26. In the second contest, they got back to winning ways over Himalayan Tahrs by 25-18.

In the subsequent game, they bagged a defeat over Murthal Magnets by 18-39. In their fourth clash, they bagged a win over Maurya Mavericks by 44-13.

On the other hand, Vijayanagara Veers are occupying the fifth position in the standings with two wins and a defeat, bagging 11 points. They started with a win over Hampi Heroes by 27-26. Later, bagged a defeat over Panchala Pride by 22-23. However, they got back to winning ways over Aravalli Arrows by 28-25.

Match Details

Match: Chola Veerans vs Vijayanagara Veers, Match 25, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 17, 2024; 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Chola Veerans

A Balabharathi Ambethkar, Ankit Dahiya, Arjun Rathee, Arunkumar Anjapuli, D Ranjith Deivarang, Dinesh Deep Chand, Gowtham Murgan, Ieniyayan Vaithiyanthan, Iyyappan Veeradanadian, M Vignesh Murugesan, Mahindra Prasad, Manikandan Kumar, Manjeet Thakur, Manoghar Marimuthu, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Mayank Malik, Mohit Dhull, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Prithvi Raj, R Ram Kumar, R Sridhar, R Vijay Kumar, Rajasekar Rajanderan, Rohit Singh, Saran Murugan, Sarath Raj, Sujith Sagar V, Thamizhvanan Kuppusammy, Vignesh Babu, Vinith Munichamy.

Vijayanagara Veers

Anuj Singhodia, Arun Kumar Sanem, Gopal Putta, Hariom Choudhary, Kotesh Kuntigorla, Laxman Nallagonda, Madhu Kaveerappa, Mahendra Yadav, Ravi Katabathni, Robin Kumar, S Krishna Kumar, Saddam Hussain Mohammed, Sahil Sharma, Sai Dugyala, Sandeep Reddy Myakala, Santhosh Banothu, Sardar Choudhary, Sharan Nadikudi, Shiva Krishna Thelgu, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Srinath Tejavath, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunny Yadav Uduthala, Suraj Koyalkar, Suresh Oruganti, Teja Naik, Thirupathi Gaju, Uday Kiran Ekkiri, Vamshi Krishna Pulikashi, Venkatesh Tummala, Vineeth Kumar Koyalkar.

Probable Playing Seven

Chola Veerans

Gowtham Murgan, Sujith Sagar V, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Ramesh Perumal, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Sivakumar Anjapuli

Vijayanagara Veers

Srinath Tejavath, Raju Galla, Sainath Manchala, Ganesh Ramawat, Santhosh Banothu, Arun Kumar Sanem, Sharan Nadikudi

COV vs VIV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gowtham Murgan, Arun Kumar Sanem, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Srinath Tejavath, Raju Galla, Santhosh Banothu, Sujith Sagar V

Captain: Raju Galla Vice-Captain: Srinath Tejavath

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gowtham Murgan, Pravin Kumar Iyyanar, Arunkumar Anjapuli, Srinath Tejavath, Raju Galla, Iyyappan Veerapandian, Sujith Sagar V

Captain: Gowtham Murgan Vice-Captain: Sujith Sagar V