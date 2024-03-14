DSV vs NAN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dharashiv District vs Nandurbar District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League

Dharashiv District (DSV) will take on Nandurbar District (NAN) in Match 40 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Thursday, March 14. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Nandurbar District are second in the points table with 10 points and a score difference of nine. Dharashiv District, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the standings with one point and a score difference of -36.

Nandurbar District have two wins from as many games, while Dharashiv District are yet to open their account, having lost both league-stage matches. NAN will go into this fixture as clear favorites.

Match Details

Match: Dharashiv District vs Nandurbar District, Match 40, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 14, 2024; 4.15pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Dharashiv District

Aabujr Hattiwale, Dipak Rathod, Nilesh Vhare, Dipak Rathod, Nikhil Rathod, Swabhiman Shinde, Swapnil Ingle, Aniket Bharti, Ashitosh Waghmare, Atul Jadhav, Abhishek Thodsare, Amir Shaikh, Jagdish Kale, Harshad Babar, Sandeep Magar, Sanjay Sathe, Abhijeet Devare, Ravi Dhumal, Sahil Jaradkar, and Suhas Babar.

Nandurbar District

Sanchit Shinde, Pruthviraj Galande Patil, Omkar Shinde, Pranav Dhumal, Atul Rathod, Raj Ahire, Shreyas Umbardand, Abhi Shendge, Jayesh Mahajan, Manish Thengde, Mithun Rathod, Omkar Kadam, Onkar Gade, Prashant Nagare, Sagar Gawade, Shushant Shinde, Tejas Raut, Varun Khandale, and Vishvajit Salunke.

Probable Playing 7s

Dharashiv District

Nilesh Vhare, Jagdish Kale, Suhas Babar, Dipak Rathod, Abhijeet Devare, Harshad Babar, Sanjay Sathe.

Nandurbar District

Tejas Raut, Onkar Gade, Jayesh Mahajan, Shushant Shinde, Shreyas Umbardand, Omkar Shinde, Atul Rathod.

DSV vs NAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreyas Umbardand, Atul Rathod, Omkar Shinde, Tejas Raut, Jayesh Mahajan, Nilesh Vhare, Ravi Dhumal.

Captain: Jayesh Mahajan | Vice-captain: Tejas Raut

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreyas Umbardand, Abhijeet Devare, Omkar Shinde, Jagdish Kale, Onkar Gade, Shushant Shinde, Ravi Dhumal.

Captain: Shreyas Umbardand | Vice-captain: Ravi Dhumal