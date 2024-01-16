HAM vs HIM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Hampi Heroes vs Himalayan Tahrs for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 19

Hampi Heroes will lock horns with the Himalayan Tahrs in the 19th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

Hampi Heroes are in sixth place in the standings with one win and two defeats, bagging eight points. They started their campaign with a defeat over the Vijayanagara Veers by 26–27.

In their subsequent game, they defeated the Periyar Panthers by 39-16. However, they lost the plot again in their third game, suffering a defeat over the Aravalli Arrows by 26-32.

Meanwhile, the Himalayan Tahrs are at the seventh rank with a similar past, bagging one win and suffering two defeats. They lost to the Chola Veerans in their first game by 18-25. Later, they defeated the Tadoba Tigers by 42-18 and lost to the Sindh Sonics by 23-32.

Match Details

Match: Hampi Heroes vs Himalayan Tahrs, Match 19, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 16, 2024; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Hampi Heroes

Abhishek Panwar, Ajay Yadav, Amit Kumar Rathee, Anuj Negi, Ayush Kumar, Bharath Ram, Chetan Rathod, Deva Nathan P, Gagan Gowda, Gautam Singh, Gourav Mahesh, Harish Ranganath, Hruthik Lp, Kapoor Sehrawat, Karambir Thakur, Kenchappa Chandaki, Kiran Bs, Kunal Tanwar, Madhu Kaveerappa, Narsimhamurthy R, Nikhil Nagar, Rahul Rathee, Rohit Mawai, Rupesh Sahu, S Krishna Kumar, Sachin Sc, Sai Prasad, Sawan Khatri, Shantanu Kumar Singh, Shashank B, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Somesh Kalasannavar, Sonu Rathee, Sudarshan B, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunil Ganesh N, Sunny Bhati, Suraj Choudhary, Teja Naik, Vikram Randhir, Vineet Mavi, Vinod Sandimani, Vishal Kumar, Vishal Tongad, Vishwas Pyarelal, Vivek Kumar.

Himalayan Tahrs

Aman Kumar, Aman Kumar, Anmol Thakur, Chandan Sharma, Chintu Chahal, Daksh Hooda, Desh Raj, Kamal Raj, Manish Kumar, Manish Kumar, Nikhil Thakur, Ravi Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Rohit Sangwan, Safi Mohhamad, Sahil Bumrah, Sahil Jaswal, Sahil Rohila, Shivam Sharma, Vishal Patiyal.

Probable Playing Seven

Hampi Heroes

Someshwara Darshan, Rakesh Gowda, Mahesh Naik, Chethan Nayak, Shreyas Kumar, Pradeep Pujari, Hareesha T Puttaswamaiah

Himalayan Tahrs

Modh Tofeeq Shah, Arjun Rathee, Kalyan Rana, Akash Malik, Vishu Kumar Singh, Prakash Jagwan, Pankah Sharma

HAM vs HIM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prakash Jagwan, Kalyan Rana, Chethan Nayak, Arjun Rathee, Rakesh Gowda, Someshwara Darshan, Modh Tofeeq Shah

Captain: Someshwara Darshan Vice-Captain: Arjun Rathee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akash Malik, Kalyan Rana, Chethan Nayak, Arjun Rathee, Rakesh Gowda, Someshwara Darshan, Modh Tofeeq Shah

Captain: Arjun Rathee Vice-Captain: Rakesh Gowda