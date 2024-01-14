HIM vs SIS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Himalayan Tahrs vs Sindh Sonics for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 13

Himalayan Tahrs will cross swords with Sindh Sonics in the 13th clash of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on January 15, Monday.

The Tahrs are currently occupying the third position in the standings with one win and a loss, carrying seven points from two games. They initiated their campaign with a loss over Chola Veerans by 18-25.

However, they made a grand comeback over Tadoba Tigers by 42-18. Arjun Rathee was the standout player for Tahrs with a Super 10, bagging a total of 14 points from two games. Modh Tofeeq Shah is another player to keep a keen eye on as he bagged 14 points.

Meanwhile, Sindh Sonics are in the sixth position with one win and a loss, bagging six points. They started with a win over Tadoba Tigers by 33-21. However, they faced a setback over the Palani Tuskers as they steamrolled by 14-42.

Kismat Singh bagged a total of 15 points from two games and he's one of the raiders to watch out for from this encounter.

Match Details

Match: Himalayan Tahrs vs Sindh Sonics, Match 13, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 15, 2024; 11:45 a.m. IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Himalayan Tahrs

Aman Kumar, Aman Kumar, Anmol Thakur, Chandan Sharma, Chintu Chahal, Daksh Hooda, Desh Raj, Kamal Raj, Manish Kumar, Manish Kumar, Nikhil Thakur, Ravi Kumar, Ritik Kumar, Rohit Sangwan, Safi Mohhamad, Sahil Bumrah, Sahil Jaswal, Sahil Rohila, Shivam Sharma, Vishal Patiyal.

Sindh Sonics

Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Gaurav, Gurpreet Singh, Gursahib Singh, Jasveer, Jatin Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jobanjeet Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Maninder Bir Singh, Mohandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, Rajvir Singh, Vishal Singh.

Probable Playing 7

Himalayan Tahrs

Arjun Rathee, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Prakash Jagwan, Akash Malik, Kalyan Rana, Vishu Kumar Singh, Pankaj Sharma

Sindh Sonics

Raju Singh, Kismat Singh, Prince Kumar Roy, Ranjan Kumar, Krish Khristi, Bhushan Yadav, Nishant Chauhan

HIM vs SIS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akash Malik, Kalyan Rana, Prakash Jagwan, Arjun Rathee, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Prince Kumar Roy, Kismat Singh

Captain: Arjun Rathee Vice-Captain: Prince Kumar Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pankaj Sharma, Kalyan Rana, Prakash Jagwan, Arjun Rathee, Modh Tofeeq Shah, Ranjan Kumar, Kismat Singh

Captain: Kismat Singh Vice-Captain: Prakash Jagwan