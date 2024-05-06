KKS vs NLK Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Kattakudi Sports vs Nellai Kings, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 5

Kattakudi Sports will take on Nellai Kings in the fifth match of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai on May 7, Tuesday.

Kattakudi Sports started off their campaign on a losing note against Karpagam University, 26-32. However, they had their fair share of highs in the contest with Marimuthu Selvam amassing six raid points, while V Ganesan bagged four raid points. They would be hoping to turn the tables in their second game of the campaign.

On the other hand, Nellai Kings bagged a 43-27 win over KR Sports to stay in second spot in the standings. Bharath S was the wrecker-in-chief with 10 points in the game, while Ranjith Mohan, and Sanjay Rajan racked up five points apiece. Substitute Rajapal J was at his best with a Super 10 to start the Yuva Kabaddi Series on a winning note.

Match Details

Match: Kattakudi Sports vs Nellai Kings, Match 5, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024

Date & Time: May 7, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Squads to choose from

Kattakudi Sports

Marimutu Selvam, Vigneshwaran Ganesan, M Vivek, Aneesh Gajendran, Ramesh Selvam, Pottal Murugan, Ramkumar S, Ajith Pandi, Arunpandiyan, Aswath Palanivel, Balayogi, Buvansanjeev Mohan, Chellaperumal, Dennyson Daniel, Dhamodharan Ravikumar, Naveen Sakthi, Shanmuga Mani, Shanmugavel Sakthivel, Vinith Munichamy, Yograj Rathinam

Nellai Kings

Arun Vishnu, Bala Sudar, Bharath S, Boopathi Essakkimuthu, Hari Hara Suthan S, Jerin Samuvel Raj, Kannan Ramachandran, Manieesh Saravanan, Manikandan Suambulingam, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Mohomed Umar, Navin Murugan, P Rajith, Rajapal J, Ranjith Mohan, Sanjay Kumar R, Sanjay Rajan, Sathish Kesavan, Stalin Alex, Stanly Packia Raj

Probable Playing 7s

Kattakudi Sports

Marimuthu Selvam, V Ganesan, M Vivek, Aneesh Gajendran, Ramkumar S, Ramesh Selvam, Pottal Murugan

Nellai Kings

Bharath S, Ranjith Mohan, Sanjay Rajan, Stalin Alex, Hari Hara Suthan S, Rajapal J, Stanly Packia Raj

KKS vs NLK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanjay Rajan, A Gajendran, M Vivek, Stalin Alex, Bharath S, Rajapal J, Ranjith Mohan

Captain: Sanjay Rajan | Vice-captain: Bharath S

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Munichamy, Sanjay Rajan, R Selvam, M Vivek, Stalin Alex, Marimuthu Selvam, Ranjith Mohan

Captain: Stalin Alex | Vice-captain: Marimuthu Selvam