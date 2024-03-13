KOL vs PAL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Kolhapur District vs Palghar District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 34

Kolhapur District will take on Palghar District in the 34th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 in Pool B at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on March 13, Wednesday.

Kolhapur District are ranked third in the current standings with a big win over Nashik District by 37-33. They would be eyeing to continue their winning momentum over the strong Palghar side.

On the other hand, Palghar District are dominating the standings at the top of the table with six points at a score difference of 20. Palghar will enter the contest as strong favorites after defeating Satara District 44-24.

Match Details

Match: Kolhapur District vs Palghar District, Match 34, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 13, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Kolhapur District

Aman Bisure, Dharshan Erappa, Rushikesh Mohite, Sourabh Fagare, Chandrakant Jagtap, Omkar Patil, Sarvesh Karvate, Shubham Repe, Avdhut Patole, Dadaso Pujari, Saiprasad Patil, Aditya Powar, Dhananjay Bhosale, Sahil Patil, Tushar Barge, Dipak Patil, Prasad Paril, Prathamesh Jadhav, and Vaibhav Rabade

Palghar District

Viraj Thakare, Yogesh Morase, Akshar Bendga, Pranit Dodiya, Pratik Jadhav, Rahul Patil, Yash Nimbalkar, Abhinay Singh, Om Patil, Prem Tamore, Prem Mandal, Vandan Bari, Harsh Meher, Jeet Patil, Vivek Bhore, Mayur Gavli, Nakul Korda, Piyush Patil, Prem Meher, Rushikesh Dalvi, Sarvesh Phatkare, Vaidik Arekar

Probable Playing 7s

Kolhapur District

Sourabh Fagare, Omkar Patil, Dadaso Pujari, Dhananjay Bhosale, Saiprasad Patil, Chandrakant Jagtap, Vaibhav Rabade

Palghar District

Pratik Jadhav, Piyush Patil, Yogesh Morase, Prem Mandal, Harsh Meher, Rahul Patil, Yash Nimbalkar

KOL vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dadaso Shivaji, Harsh Meher, Prem Mandal, Yogesh Morase, Omkar Narayan Patil, Saurabh Sambhaji, Yash Nimbalkar

Captain: Saurabh Sambhaji, Vice Captain: Yash Nimbalkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dadaso Shivaji, Harsh Meher, Dhananjay Vijay Bhosale, Yogesh Morase, Piyush Patil, Saurabh Sambhaji, Pratik Jadhav

Captain: Yogesh Morase, Vice Captain: Dadaso Shivaji