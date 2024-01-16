Maurya Mavericks will take on Murthal Magnets in the 23rd clash of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Wednesday, January 17.

Maurya Mavericks are reeling down at the 11th spot in the standings with three consecutive defeats. They bagged successive defeats over Periyar Panthers (28-32), Aravalli Arrows (32-34), and Chola Veerans (13-44). They would be eyeing to turn the tables and bag their first win of the season.

Murthal Magnets are having an exactly opposite season with three consecutive wins, bagging 18 points. They are currently occupying the second rank in the tally, and started their campaign with a win over Aravalli Arrows by 30-21. Later, they bagged handsome wins over Chola Veerans (39-18) and Tadoba Tigers (45-30).

Match Details

Match: Maurya Mavericks vs Murthal Magnets, Match 23, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 17, 2024; 11:45 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Maurya Mavericks

Basanta Kumar Nayak, Bhupendra Raut, Biswajit Jena, Gyana Ranjan Nayak, Jhankar Prasad Raut, Jitendra Raut, Kamraju Kadraka, Karunakar Behera, Kunal Bhoi, Laxman Nayak, Lipuna Pradhan, Pabitra Pujari, Rahul Das, Rashmi Bal, Rudra Narayan Rout, Santosh Kumar Barik, Sohel Khan, Subhasish Swain, Sujit Patra, Sumit Kumar.

Murthal Magnets

Akshay Kumar, Amish Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee, Amit Phougat, Ankit Dhull, Ankit Saharwa, Ashish Narwal, Karambir Thakur, Mayank Saini, Milan Dahiya, Navdeep Singh, Nitin Jangra, Prince Kumar, Rahul Rathee, Ritik Radheyshyam, Rohit Rathee, Sachin Kumar, Sagar Rawal, Sawan Khatri, Sonu Rathee.

Probable Playing Seven

Maurya Mavericks

Aditya Kaushal, Bablu Singh, Deepak Kumar, Amarjit, Yogesh, Rahul Janak Raj, Keshav Kumar/Anil

Murthal Magnets

Rohit Rathee, Akshay Rathee, Sonu Rathee, Prince Kumar, Himanshu Lohchab, Amish Rathee, Amit Kumar Rathee/Ankit Saharwa

MAV vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prince Kumar, Aditya Kaushal, Sonu Rathee, Akshay Rathee, Rohit Rathee, Ankit Saharwa, Keshav Kumar

Captain: Sonu Rathee Vice-Captain: Rohit Rathee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Kumar, Aditya Kaushal, Sonu Rathee, Akshay Rathee, Rohit Rathee, Ankit Saharwa, Keshav Kumar

Captain: Rohit Rathee Vice-Captain: Sonu Rathee