MAV vs SIS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Maurya Mavericks vs Sindh Sonics, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 29

Maurya Mavericks (MAV) clash with Sindh Sonics (SIS) in the 29th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Thursday.

The Mavericks are having a disastrous season with four consecutive defeats, staying in 11th spot in the standings. They suffered defeats against Periyar Panthers by 28-32, Aravalli Arrows by 32-34, Chola Veerans by 13-44 and Murthal Magnets by 22-44.

Meanwhile, the Sonics are seventh position in the points table with two wins and one loss, bagging 12 points. They started off with a 33-21 win over the Tadoba Tigers before losing 42-14 to the Palani Tuskers. They returned to winning ways by beating Himalayan Tahrs 32-23.

Match Details

Match: Maurya Mavericks vs Sindh Sonics, Match 29, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 18, 2024; 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Maurya Mavericks

Basanta Kumar Nayak, Bhupendra Raut, Biswajit Jena, Gyana Ranjan Nayak, Jhankar Prasad Raut, Jitendra Raut, Kamraju Kadraka, Karunakar Behera, Kunal Bhoi, Laxman Nayak, Lipuna Pradhan, Pabitra Pujari, Rahul Das, Rashmi Bal, Rudra Narayan Rout, Santosh Kumar Barik, Sohel Khan, Subhasish Swain, Sujit Patra, Sumit Kumar

Sindh Sonics

Abhishek Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Gaurav, Gurpreet Singh, Gursahib Singh, Jasveer, Jatin Singh, Jatinder Singh, Jobanjeet Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Maninder Bir Singh, Mohandeep Singh, Rahul Kumar, Rajvir Singh, Vishal Singh

Probable Playing 7s

Maurya Mavericks (MAV)

Amarjit, Bablu Singh, Anil, Aditya Kaushal, Deepak Kumar, Yogesh, Rahul Janak Raj

Sindh Sonics (SIS)

Kismat Singh, Raju Singh, Prince Kumar Roy, Bhushan Yadav, Nishant Chauhan, Ranjan Kumar, Rahul Gope/Vikas Vinod Singh

MAV vs SIS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vikas Vinod Singh, Aditya Kaushal, Yogesh, Nishant Chauhan, Kismat Singh, Prince Kumar Roy, Ranjan Kumar

Captain: Prince Kumar Roy Vice-Captain: Ranjan Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikas Vinod Singh, Aditya Kaushal, Deepak Kumar, Nishant Chauhan, Kismat Singh, Prince Kumar Roy, Ranjan Kumar

Captain: Kismat Singh Vice-Captain: Prince Kumar Roy