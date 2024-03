NAS vs KOL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7 for Nashik District vs Kolhapur District, Yuva Kabaddi Series Maharashtra, Match 29

Nashik District will lock horns with Kolhapur District in the 29th match of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (March 12) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Nashik District will start the match as clear favourites. They were left heartbroken in the inaugural edition of the tournament, having lost to Ahmednagar District by four points. The final result read 44-40.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur District also had a decent outing last season. They finished third in the competition, winning the third-place match against Nanded District 43-26.

Match Details

Match: Nashik District vs Kolhapur District, Match 29, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 (Pool B)

Date & Time: March 12, 2024; 10:15 am IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Nashik District

Pawan Bhor, Dayaneshwar Shelke, Krushna Pansare, Kuldeep Sonawane, Prasad Patait, Rohit Patel, Rushikesh Gadakh, Sahil Nile, Shashikant Barkand, Sujal Pawar, Ganesh Gite, Ishwar Pathade, Omkar Pokale, Hemant Sansare, Shivparesh Thore, Tejas Suryavanshi, Harish Kekan, Jayesh Patil, Shivkumar Borgode, and Siddhant Sandanshiv.

Kolhapur District

Aman Bisure, Dharshan Erappa, Rushikesh Mohite, Sourabh Fagare, Chandrakant Jagtap, Omkar Patil, Sarvesh Karvate, Shubham Repe, Avdhut Patole, Dadaso Pujari, Saiprasad Patil, Aditya Powar, Dhananjay Bhosale, Sahil Patil, Tushar Barge, Dipak Patil, Prasad Paril, Prathamesh Jadhav, and Vaibhav Rabade.

Probable Playing 7s

Nashik District

Omkar Pokale, Jayesh Patil, Shivkumar Borgode, Ganesh Gite, Ishwar Pathade, Kuldeep Sonawane, Shivparesh Thore.

Kolhapur District

Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Saiprasad Tukaram Patil, Aditya Shankar Powar, Vaibhav Satappa Rabade, Sourabh Sambhaji Fagare, Aman Rafik Bisure, Omkar Narayan Patil.

NAS vs KOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Saiprasad Tukaram Patil, Aditya Shankar Powar, Shivkumar Borgode, Vaibhav Satappa Rabade, Aman Rafik Bisure, Ganesh Gite.

Captain: Vaibhav Satappa Rabade | Vice-captain: Ganesh Gite

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Saiprasad Tukaram Patil, Omkar Pokale, Shivkumar Borgode, Jayesh Patil, Sourabh Sambhaji Fagare, Ishwar Pathade.

Captain: Shivkumar Borgode | Vice-captain: Dadaso Shivaji Pujari