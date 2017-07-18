National-level junior kabaddi player raped by man posing as coach in Delhi

The man posed as a coach at the Chhatrasal Stadium in the capital.

A 16-year-old kabaddi national-level player was raped in Delhi (Image for representational purposes)

What’s the story?

A shocking incident that took place in north Delhi has come to light that saw a national junior level kabaddi player being raped by a man who was posing as a coach. The survivor, who is a minor, lodged a police complaint at the Model Town Police Station in the city, where she told the authorities about the incident.

“She said she only recalls seeing a huge room. She doesn’t know where exactly it happened,” said a senior police officer, according to a report in the Hindu

In case you didn’t know

The incident took place on July 9 as per the minor’s report.

The heart of the matter

According to the 16-year-old victim’s report, she had gone to the Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi, where a man approached her and claimed to be a coach at the venue, as per a report in India Today regarding the crime.

The man, who is reportedly around 30 years old, made her sit in his car on a false pretext and took her to a secluded place, where he hit her and knocked her unconscious.

The girl told the authorities that when she woke up, she was in a flat and there she was raped multiple times by the man. She also said that the unidentified man threatened further consequences the next day and left her on the streets.

What’s next?

The unidentified man has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, which covers punishment for rape. Also, he has been charged with various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The Delhi Police have arrested the accused, while the young girl is undergoing medical treatment following the horrific incident.

Author’s take

It is yet another shameful incident that has taken place in the national capital and throws light on the horrendous situation that prevails. We hope that the accused is brought to justice swiftly.

