The Tamil Thalaivas registered their second consecutive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They defeated an in-form Bengaluru Bulls 35-29 to put an end to their four-match winning streak.They were led by their captain, Arjun Deshwal, who scored his fourth Super 10 of the season. Arjun notched up 13 raid points, including 11 touch points and two bonus points. He was backed up well by their defense. Ronak scored four tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav, and Himanshu chipped in with crucial tackle points.Alireza Mirzaian carried his terrific form for the Bengaluru Bulls with another Super 10. However, his efforts were not enough to take them over the line this time around. The Bulls missed an opportunity to register their fifth straight win.Fans were all praises for Arjun Deshwal, who guided the Thalaivas to victory.&quot;After carrying jaipur for 2 seasons my bro arjun deshwal is carrying tamil thalaivas what a man,&quot; a fan wrote on X.Silly Point @FarziCricketerLINKTamil Thalaivas won it! They were behind after the first half, but Arjun Deshwal saab 👏 #ProKabaddiLeagueサンダヌ @SandhanuuLINKArjun Deshwal is the best Raider for tamil thalaivas after Ajay thakur 💯🔥The fans were also thrilled with the Thalaivas' victory. They are now sixth on the table with as many points.&quot;Epome second half fumble panuvanga ippo second half lead eduthu win lam panranga illa idhu enga tamil thalaivas illa (They usually fumble in the second half but this time they have taken the lead, this is not our tamil thalaivas 😭😭),&quot; a fan tweeted.Ayyappan @Ayyappan_1504LINKTamil Thalaivas Today 🐉🔥Raid &amp; Defence 🥵Below are some more reactions from fans -J I T H U ✨🕊 @caicenzoviaLINKTamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls❌Arjun Deshwal vs Ali Raza✅#PKL2025Harishwar Reddy @ReddyMnc16LINKBengaluru Bulls got the taste of their own medicine today from Tamil Thalaivas. They did a Telugu Titans, leading most of the match and losing the match in last 10 mins.Tamil Thalaivas will eye a hat-trick of winsThe Thalaivas are slowly and steadily getting their campaign back on track this season. They will be a confident unit after beating a red-hot Bengaluru Bulls side. Their next clash is against the Telugu Titans on Friday, September 19.The Titans have three wins and four defeats from seven matches so far. They have six points and are placed fifth on the table. The Titans have lost their last two games and will be up against Dabang Delhi before they face the Thalaivas.The Thalaivas have won both their games so far under the leadership of Arjun Deshwal after Pawan Sehrawat's exit from the side midway through the season. They will be eager to build on the momentum and make it a hat-trick of wins.