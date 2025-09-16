"arjun deshwal is carrying tamil thalaivas what a man" - Fans hail Tamil Thalaivas skipper after brilliant win over Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 16, 2025 17:53 GMT
Arjun Deshwal guided the Thalaivas to a win over the Bulls (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @Sandhanuu,@Bholistan18/X)
The Tamil Thalaivas registered their second consecutive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They defeated an in-form Bengaluru Bulls 35-29 to put an end to their four-match winning streak.

They were led by their captain, Arjun Deshwal, who scored his fourth Super 10 of the season. Arjun notched up 13 raid points, including 11 touch points and two bonus points. He was backed up well by their defense. Ronak scored four tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav, and Himanshu chipped in with crucial tackle points.

Alireza Mirzaian carried his terrific form for the Bengaluru Bulls with another Super 10. However, his efforts were not enough to take them over the line this time around. The Bulls missed an opportunity to register their fifth straight win.

Fans were all praises for Arjun Deshwal, who guided the Thalaivas to victory.

"After carrying jaipur for 2 seasons my bro arjun deshwal is carrying tamil thalaivas what a man," a fan wrote on X.
The fans were also thrilled with the Thalaivas' victory. They are now sixth on the table with as many points.

"Epome second half fumble panuvanga ippo second half lead eduthu win lam panranga illa idhu enga tamil thalaivas illa (They usually fumble in the second half but this time they have taken the lead, this is not our tamil thalaivas 😭😭)," a fan tweeted.
Below are some more reactions from fans -

Tamil Thalaivas will eye a hat-trick of wins

The Thalaivas are slowly and steadily getting their campaign back on track this season. They will be a confident unit after beating a red-hot Bengaluru Bulls side. Their next clash is against the Telugu Titans on Friday, September 19.

The Titans have three wins and four defeats from seven matches so far. They have six points and are placed fifth on the table. The Titans have lost their last two games and will be up against Dabang Delhi before they face the Thalaivas.

The Thalaivas have won both their games so far under the leadership of Arjun Deshwal after Pawan Sehrawat's exit from the side midway through the season. They will be eager to build on the momentum and make it a hat-trick of wins.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

