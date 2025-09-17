"Ashu Malik has an injury"- Dabang Delhi KC coach provides update on his team's captain after poor showing vs Telugu Titans

Dabang Delhi KC coach Joginder Narwal has disclosed that his team's captain Ashu Malik is dealing with an injury, which impacted his performance against the Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Malik managed only two points against the Titans.

Known for scoring a Super 10 in almost every game, Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik looked off-color during his team's battle against the Telugu Titans on September 19. He went in to raid 11 times, got tackled six times and returned with only two points.

Notably, Ashu was substituted in the 32nd minute of the match. Coach Joginder Narwal gave an update on him after the team's 33-29 win over the Titans and said at the post match press conference:

"I am feeling good. It was a tough match. Telugu Titans played well. Ashu Malik has an injury. That's why the match went down to the wire, but still, the offense and the defense played well. I'm happy."

When asked why he was so involved in the match against the Telugu Titans, the Delhi coach responded:

"I have played kabaddi for 30 years. At times, I even play now as well, as a coach also I try to get involved as much as I can."

Despite Ashu's injury issues, Delhi won the match by four points. This win has taken Delhi to the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 points table as they have recorded six victories in six games.

"Our coach is a mastermind"- Fazel Atrachali showers praise on Dabang Delhi KC coach Joginder Narwal

Delhi's experienced defender Fazel Atrachali also attended the post-match press conference after the win over the Telugu Titans. Fazel scored a High 5 in the defense. When asked about the team's excellent performance this season, Fazel replied:

"I am very happy. Our coach is a mastermind. Our team is balanced. I am so happy I am playing for Dabang Delhi KC."

Delhi will play their next game against the Tamil Thalaivas on September 20. It will be interesting to see if Joginder Narwal and co. can beat the Thalaivas.

