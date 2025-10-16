"Devank took the responsibility and led the team" - Bengal Warriorz head coach reflects on tie-breaker victory over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengal Warriorz beat Telugu Titans in a close game in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Wednesday, October 15. The game was tied and the Warriorz won 7-5 in the tie-breaker.

Bengal Warriorz head coach Naveen Kumar praised the team for doing well as a unit. The Warriorz dominated the first half. Despite the game getting close later, they managed to hold their nerves under pressure. He reflected that a few mistakes from the raiders towards the end led to the game going into the tie-breaker.

"The team played as a unit from the start. In the first half our raiding and defense was going very well. In the second half the defense was okay, but the raiders made mistakes. That's why the game got tied. We would have won anyway. But the team played well," he said during the post-match press conference.

The head coach also credited captain Devank Dalal for shouldering the responsibility. He also lauded Manjeet for his impressive show in the defense.

"Devank took the responsibility and led the team. Manjeet is playing the role of an all-rounder in the team. His performance has lifted the confidence of the defense and they did well," he added.

The Bengal Warriorz skipper continued to perform well as he has been doing throughout the season. He picked up yet another Super 10, scoring 17 raid points. However, he was well supported by Manjeet in the defense. Manjeet bagged six tackle points.

"When the team loses by such mistakes, it does hurt" - Telugu Titans head coach on loss against Bengal Warriorz

Telugu Titans' five-match winning streak ended with the loss to Bengal Warriorz. Titans head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda reckoned that mistakes towards the end cost them the game. He credited Bharat Hooda for his fine performance and praised the defense as well.

However, the head coach stated that pressure got the better of the players and that such losses hurt.

"Bharat is a good player. He plays well. He definitely played a role. The defense was active too. That's why we levelled the score. We were ahead by 2 points with a minute left. Sometimes players come under pressure and mistakes happen. When the team loses by such mistakes, it does hurt," he said.

Bharat continued to impress with another Super 10. The star raider picked up 16 raid points. Avi Duhan (four tackle points) and Shubham Shinde (three tackle points) led the defense with support from others as well.

