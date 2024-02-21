JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after February 21

The second day of the inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 season came to an end with a few remarkable results. Let’s delve into the details of how the teams are placed in the standings after the second day of the campaign.

Murthal Magnets continue to lead the standings with two consecutive wins, bagging 12 points with a score difference of 49. Their most recent win came against Periyar Panthers with a dominating scoreline of 44-17.

Manjeet Mor played a crucial role for the Magnets with six valuable game points while Nikita and Ritu accumulated four points apiece.

Himalayan Tahrs retained their second position and have two victories as well, racking up 12 points with a score difference of 29. They stunned Panchala Pride by 36-20 in their clash on Day 2.

Pushpa, the Tahrs skipper, accumulated a total of 14 points in the game vs Panchala. Bhavna and Jyoti were the next big scorers with seven and six points, respectively.

Aravalli Arrows moved up from fifth to third position, with a win and a defeat, and six points with a score difference of seven. They surged in the standings after bagging a big win over Palani Tuskers by 36-16.

For the Arrows, Nidhi Sharma and Renu Deshwal came out on top, amassing 13 and 10 points, respectively, to topple the Tuskers.

Panchala Pride slipped from third to fourth slot with one win and a defeat, gathering six points. Periyar Panthers slid from fourth to fifth spot while Palani Tuskers continued to carry the wooden spoon without a win.

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 2 Results (February 21)

Match 4 - Murthal Magnets beat Periyar Panthers (44-17)

Match 5 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Panchala Pride (36-20)

Match 6 - Aravalli Arrows beat Palani Tuskers (36-16)

JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024: Day 3 Schedule (February 22)

Match 7 - Murthal Magnets vs Himalayan Tahrs, 2pm

Match 8 - Periyar Panthers vs Palani Tuskers, 3.30pm

Match 9 - Aravalli Arrows vs Panchala Pride, 5pm

