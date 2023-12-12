Mohit Chhillar PKL 2023 Team: Is the former PKL champion part of any team in Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 has kicked off with some stellar performances by some up-and-coming star players, but the league has felt the absence of veteran players such as Mohit Chhillar.

A once-celebrated name in the world of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Chhillar has not been a part of the PKL auction this season. He last appeared for Tamil Thalaivas in Season 7, where his performance was underwhelming, registering a meager 37 points in 18 games.

Mohit Chhillar began his initial phase of the league with immense promise. As an experienced right-corner defender, he carved a name for himself with his agility, quick reflexes, and knack for tackling even the most formidable raiders.

The 30-year-old played a critical role in teams like U Mumba, and Bengaluru Bulls where he proved his worth in hard times. He helped U Mumba win the title in Season 2, recording 42 tackle points and three Hihg 5s during the campaign.

Chhillar has seemingly been on a decline in recent years and hasn't played in the PKL since season 7.

Exploring potential reasons behind Mohit Chhillar's absence in PKL 2023

One of the reasons for Mohit Chhillar's declining form could be the evolution of the franchise itself. The PKL has witnessed a shift in playing styles, with raiders employing innovative techniques and strategies. Chhillar, who relied heavily on his traditional defensive strengths perhaps struggled to adapt to these changes.

Another contributing factor could be Chhillar's age and physical limitations. As a veteran player now in his 30s, maintaining peak fitness and agility can be challenging. The younger generation of kabaddi players, brimming with energy and fresh tactics, may have presented a formidable obstacle for Chhillar.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medalist's absence from the 2023 PKL auction left fans surprised, and his future remains uncertain. He went unsold in the PKL auctions last year. Whether he attempts a comeback with another team or decides to pursue other ventures outside the kabaddi arena is yet to be seen.

However, Mohit Chhillar's legacy in the PKL remains undeniable. His contributions to the league's early growth, along with his dedication and passion for the sport, cannot be forgotten. As he navigates this new chapter in his career, fans will hope that he finds opportunities to utilize his experience and skills, whether within the boundaries of the kabaddi field or beyond.