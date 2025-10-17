"Need many changes next season" - Fans react as Dabang Delhi almost end Tamil Thalaivas' playoffs hopes in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a massive defeat against Dabang Delhi in the context of their campaign in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Dabang Delhi beat the Thalaivas 37-31 on Friday, October 17.

With this defeat, Tamil Thalaivas' hopes to make the top eight have almost come to an end. They now have 12 points from 17 matches. With just one game remaining and three other teams on 12 points with more games left, this could very well be the end of the road for them.

Skipper Arjun Deshwal scored yet another Super 10. He scored 11 raid points. However, he did not get much support from the other raiders. Sagar Rathee scored three tackle points while Nitesh Kumar scored two tackle points.

Fans reacted to the Thalaivas' defeat on X.

"Almost tamil thalaivas out of the tournament, referee's wrong decision is one of the reasons for today's match loss, nothing went good for TT after second half of the season ,need many changes next season including management I would say😔 #TamilThalaivas," a fan wrote.

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

mezhugil seidha idhayam @its_vick__y Bye bye tamil thalaivas! 👍👍 ​ See you next year.

L E O 🦁 💫 @DuraiRa17677517 He is too much depends on arjun not giving chance to other players properly that's not good tamil thalaivas need Manpreet , bc ramesh like a coach

Toxiccc @Laakkks Tamil thalaivas was most overhyped team after auction Not even in Top 8😭😭

Rinku Raj @Keplerlite First to tell, same team will do well against BW at the last match and will eliminate as 9th team in the table ​ Lot of revamp needed in raiding department

Ram @Ram76814059 Throwing Pawan Sherawat from the Team was the Biggest Blunder or Else sure shot Tamil Thaliavas could have been finished in Top 4

SVR Vijay @svr_vijay18 Same story every season 😏

Akshit Dhull was the star of the show for Dabang Delhi. He scored 12 raid points. Leading the side, veteran Fazel Atrachali also bagged a High 5 with five tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas' overdependence on Arjun Deshwal proves costly

Tamil Thalaivas have depended heavily on skipper Arjun Deshwal in the raiding department this season. He has carried the team single-handedly. However, not having support from the other raiders has cost them several matches.

Arjun has scored 189 raid points from 17 games. However, none of their other raiders have even crossed 50 raid points. The next best has been Narender Kandola with 29 raid points from 10 games, which tells the story of their season.

With their qualification unlikely, the Thalaivas will have to rethink their plans and strategies for the upcoming season. They will certainly have to bolster their raiding department. The absence of Pawan Sehrawat has been clearly evident in their campaign.

They will play the Bengal Warriorz in their final league stage match on Tuesday, October 21. The Thalaivas will aim to finish on a high note.

