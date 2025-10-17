"Need many changes next season" - Fans react as Dabang Delhi almost end Tamil Thalaivas' playoffs hopes in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:06 GMT
Tamil Thalaivas are almost out of the playoffs race (Image Credits: PKL & @svr_vijay18,@its_vick__y/X)

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a massive defeat against Dabang Delhi in the context of their campaign in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Dabang Delhi beat the Thalaivas 37-31 on Friday, October 17.

With this defeat, Tamil Thalaivas' hopes to make the top eight have almost come to an end. They now have 12 points from 17 matches. With just one game remaining and three other teams on 12 points with more games left, this could very well be the end of the road for them.

Skipper Arjun Deshwal scored yet another Super 10. He scored 11 raid points. However, he did not get much support from the other raiders. Sagar Rathee scored three tackle points while Nitesh Kumar scored two tackle points.

Fans reacted to the Thalaivas' defeat on X.

"Almost tamil thalaivas out of the tournament, referee's wrong decision is one of the reasons for today's match loss, nothing went good for TT after second half of the season ,need many changes next season including management I would say😔 #TamilThalaivas," a fan wrote.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

Akshit Dhull was the star of the show for Dabang Delhi. He scored 12 raid points. Leading the side, veteran Fazel Atrachali also bagged a High 5 with five tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas' overdependence on Arjun Deshwal proves costly

Tamil Thalaivas have depended heavily on skipper Arjun Deshwal in the raiding department this season. He has carried the team single-handedly. However, not having support from the other raiders has cost them several matches.

Arjun has scored 189 raid points from 17 games. However, none of their other raiders have even crossed 50 raid points. The next best has been Narender Kandola with 29 raid points from 10 games, which tells the story of their season.

With their qualification unlikely, the Thalaivas will have to rethink their plans and strategies for the upcoming season. They will certainly have to bolster their raiding department. The absence of Pawan Sehrawat has been clearly evident in their campaign.

They will play the Bengal Warriorz in their final league stage match on Tuesday, October 21. The Thalaivas will aim to finish on a high note.

