Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 2 after GUJ vs BLR PKL match

Gujarat Giants remain at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after the second day's matches. The Gujarat-based franchise recorded their second consecutive win on home turf on Sunday, December 3, defeating the Bengaluru Bulls 34-31.

Courtesy of this win, Gujarat Giants now have 10 points in their account after two matches. Every team gets five points for a win in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Giants beat the Telugu Titans on Saturday and followed it up with a win against the Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday at the EKA Arena.

Bengaluru Bulls earned one point from this contest because the losing margin was less than eight points. The Bulls are fourth in the standings with one point and a score difference of -3.

The Giants will take some rest now before locking horns with U Mumba in the third match of their home leg on Tuesday, December 5. U Mumba started their season with a win over Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas on Saturday evening.

Tamil Thalaivas open their account in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Prior to the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match, fans witnessed a clash between Sagar Rathee's Tamil Thalaivas and Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi KC at the EKA Arena. The Thalaivas dominated the season eight champions and finished with a 11-point win. Ajinkya Pawar's 21 points helped the Thalaivas win by 42-31.

Thanks to this big win, the Tamil Thalaivas now hold the second position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Chennai-based franchise have earned five points from their first match. They have a score difference of +11, which is the best among all teams.

Dabang Delhi KC are 12th in the points table with zero points and a score difference of -11. The season eight champions will be keen to forget what happened on Sunday evening and make a fresh start when they meet the Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, December 8.