Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 23 after UP vs BLR PKL 2023 match

UP Yoddhas moved up to the eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after starting their home leg with a win against the Bengaluru Bulls. Pardeep Narwal's Super 10 helped the Yoddhas record a one-point win against the Season 6 champions.

Playing in front of the home fans for the first time this season at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the UP Yoddhas beat the Bengaluru Bulls 34-33. Pardeep Narwal led from the front with 10 raid points, while defender Sumit Sangwan chipped in with a high 5 for the home side.

The win has powered the UP Yoddhas to the eighth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They earned five points from this contest, taking their tally to 20 points from eight matches.

The Bengaluru Bulls earned one point from the loss. They also have 20 points from nine matches, but Randhir Sehrawat's men are 10th because of their negative score difference of -38.

Patna Pirates climb to 5th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Three-time champions Patna Pirates were in action against the Haryana Steelers earlier tonight. Patna's all-round brilliance helped them record a 46-33 victory over the Steelers. Sachin Tanwar earned five raid points and eight tackle points, while Manjeet Dahiya top-scored with 13 raid points.

Patna have moved up to the fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 22 points from eight games. Haryana Steelers did not earn any points from this contest. They continue to hold the fourth position with 26 points from eight games. Their score difference has dipped from -3 to -16.