Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 25 after TAM vs BLR PKL 2023 match

Former champions Bengaluru Bulls have attained the seventh spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a close win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Playing at the Noida Indoor Stadium, the Bulls defeated the Thalaivas by 38-37.

The victory has helped the Bulls move up from 10th to seventh position in the standings. They now have 25 points to their name after 10 matches, with their score difference being -37.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas continue to remain 11th on the points table. The Chennai-based franchise suffered their seventh defeat in nine matches. Their tally stands at 13 points, with the score difference of -41.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Giants locked horns with the Bengal Warriors. Parteek Dahiya's all-round brilliance powered the Giants to an emphatic 51-42 victory against the Warriors.

With this win, the Giants have become the new tabletoppers of PKL 2023. They have 33 points in their account after nine games. The Warriors did not earn any points from this match because of the nine-point losing margin. They are in the ninth position, having won only three of their nine games.

Puneri Paltan can become the No. 1 team in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Two more matches will happen in PKL 2023 tonight. The second-placed Puneri Paltan team will go head-to-head with the 12th-placed Telugu Titans.

The in-form Pune-based franchise will start as the favorites to win this match and regain the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table.

Later in the evening, the home team, UP Yoddhas, will be in action at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Pardeep Narwal will lead the Yoddhas against his former franchise Patna Pirates in a highly-anticipated clash. The Yoddhas will be keen to bounce back after a defeat against Dabang Delhi KC in their previous encounter on home turf.